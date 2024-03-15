Advertisement

The MS Dhoni mania is one of the most spectacular events that occurs once a year during the IPL season. Whenever the CSK skipper is in play, the fans flood the stadium, creating a sea of yellow even in away games. Dhoni and the Super Kings will defend their title this year, having won it for the record fifth time. There's a lot of speculation that this may be Dhoni's final IPL match, and the crowd appear unprepared. However, Robin Uthappa appears to have intimated that all good things are fleeting, and the same will be true for MSD fans.

Robin Uthappa's BOLD take on MS Dhoni's IPL run

MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 season, and despite being 42, the stumper has showcased no signs of ageing. However, Robin Uthappa has flagged out a colossal issue that could upset the die-hard MSD fans. While speaking to JioCinema, Uthappa stated that Dhoni's batting would never be a problem and that CSK would allow Dhoni to play even if he were in a wheelchair. But with his knees wearing out, wicket-keeping may become a problem for the captain.

“CSK would let him play even if he was on a wheelchair! Get off the wheelchair, bat, and then go back. But I don't think the batting is the issue for him, I don't think batting will ever be an issue for him,” Uthappa said

CSK's MS Dhoni stumps out GT's Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Image: BCCI

“I think it's the wicketkeeping. The knees are getting worn out and he loves keeping. So, because he won't be able to stand there and add value, he'll probably move on from the game than for any other reason,” the former cricketer added.

Interestingly, MS Dhoni fought a knee injury and played through the IPL 2023. Dhoni was frequently spotted sporting a knee brace during the season. However, the former Team India player has returned to full health and will attempt to defend his crown against other teams this year.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful stumpers in the IPL, and he has frequently demonstrated his lightning-fast skills in contests. He has scored 5,082 runs in 250 IPL matches, averaging 38.79 and hitting at 135.92.