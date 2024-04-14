Advertisement

In an exhilarating match at Wankhede Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a challenging target of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Notably, Faf du Plessis impressed with a commendable 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar contributed a quickfire 50 off 26 deliveries. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed exceptional batting prowess, achieving the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, led by Ishan Kishan's explosive 69 off 34 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 52 off 19 deliveries. The Player of the Match title was rightfully awarded to MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a spectacular performance, securing 5 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs.

Ishan Kishan backs MI captain Hardik Pandya who is a target of hate and criticism

In light of the recent criticism and jeers from supporters, Ishan Kishan has expressed his support for MI captain Hardik Pandya. After taking over as captain from Rohit Sharma at the start of the IPL 2024 season, Hardik has come under fire from fans, as evidenced by occasions when he has been jeered during games. Even though Hardik has experienced such cruelty, Kishan thinks he has the fortitude to rise above these difficulties and prosper in the present circumstances.

In the post-match press conference, Ishan Kishan highlighted Hardik's capacity to take on new challenges and hinted that he might be content with the situation as it is right now. In addition, Kishan respected the fans' freedom to voice their thoughts and aspirations without criticising their actions. Furthermore, he guaranteed that the entire team is fully behind Hardik at this point. Ishan Kishan said:

“Talking about Hardik Pandya. He loves challenges. He has been in this situation before. He is in that situation right now. He is not someone who will come out and talk about this and that. I know he is someone who works really hard off the field. On the field, he is on a very different level.” "I know he must be enjoying it. I have spent a lot of time with him. He must be enjoying it. He is ready for the challenges, because you can't complaint to the fans. They will come up with their expectations, they will come up with their point of view. But at the same time, me knowing how Hardik Pandya thinks, he is someone who loves challenges," “He is happy with people doing it, in the coming games, he will do it with the bat and people will start loving him again. Because you're doing well and people will also recognise your hard work. What you're going through and still what you're doing for the team. I think people do recognise that and our fans are like that. They can be a little harsh on you but at the same time, when you show that it isn't bothering you, and you're in a good head space and willing to perform well, that might change. If not today, then tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then day after.” “We just don't think about him getting booed. We are there to support him. Whole team is there, the franchise is there. I just feel happy for him that he is keen on performing even in this situation. He is going out there in the middle and hitting a six of the very first ball, knowing that things can do in a different way. People can question you as well. But that is something that Hardik Pandya has in himself and do it,”

Ishan Kishan went on to say that he was sure Hardik Pandya would get support from the crowd again, emphasising the commitment and work the all-round player had been making. He claimed that once people saw Hardik's dedication and accomplishments, their respect for him would grow again.

Furthermore, Ishan Kishan restated that the Mumbai Indians team as a whole supports their captain during this time of investigation. Looking ahead, Pandya and MI are getting ready for their April 14 matchup against CSK.