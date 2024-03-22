×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST

'He plays like no one else': Steve Smith DEMANDS selection of India star from Rohit-Rahul for T20 WC

Steve Smith advocates for the inclusion of a unique Indian talent in T20 World Cup squad, emphasizing his distinctive playing style.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul | Image:Star sports/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings in a highly anticipated match, with Rishabh Pant set to make his competitive return after a 14-month absence due to a vehicle accident. The clash promises excitement as both teams vie for an early lead in the season. The match will be a moment of thrilling action at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read: Kohli dazzled after meeting with MS Dhoni

Steve Smith makes a huge statement about Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL  2024 

Rishabh Pant is expected to make his IPL comeback in the upcoming campaign, earning accolades from fellow cricketer Steve Smith, who hails Pant as a superstar. The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Steve Smith has made a bold prediction about Pant's return, claiming that the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman might earn a berth in the Indian cricket squad for the next T20 World Cup based on his outstanding performance in the IPL. Pant is totally healed from a vehicle accident that sidelined him for 14 months and is set to lead the Delhi Capitals in this year's competition.

Smith, who will provide commentary for the IPL 2024, expressed his enthusiasm at seeing the young Indian cricketer return to action. Anticipating a huge effect from Pant, Smith emphasised the wicketkeeper's ability to create a lasting impression on behalf of the Delhi Capitals throughout the tournament. Steve Smith said: 

"I'm excited to see Rishabh Pant back. Obviously, he has gone through a tough time lately. It's great to see him back on the field. He's going to want to make a big impact. So, we will see how it goes," 

"I think Rishabh Pant might force his way back in. He is such a superstar. The way he plays is like no one else in that middle-order. He is aggressive, can keep wickets. So, I think Rishabh Pant," 

Also Read: IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Live Streaming & more updates

Steve Smith was asked during a chat whether Pant may perhaps earn a position in the Indian cricket squad by performing well in the IPL. Smith immediately called attention to Rishabh Pant's extraordinary skill and ability on the pitch. He referred to Pant as a "superstar," highlighting the wicketkeeper-batsman's capacity to infuse the Indian team's middle order with a distinct and aggressive flare during the T20 World Cup. Smith's support demonstrated Pant's ability to leave a lasting impression and establish a unique identity on the global scene.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:24 IST

IPL

