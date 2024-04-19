Advertisement

With the T20 World Cup 2024 in the offing, the guesswork regarding who could make it to the squad is prevalent. The flow of assertions and speculations would continue until the selector comes up with a final squad. In the run-up to the World Cup, former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra made an exciting claim about a prominent CSK batter.

According to Chopra, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is not just in the scheme of things for the forthcoming T20 World Cup but has already made it to the cut.

"My No. 1 player in focus is Ruturaj Gaikwad. The first reason for that is the last match's form. Secondly, this is a big ground. On a big ground, you expect more from a batter who times the ball and puts it into the gaps, chips the ball into the empty big pockets over cover and mid-wicket," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"So Ruturaj Gaikwad will be my first player to watch out for without a shadow of doubt. He is a gun player and is batting well. He is not a frontrunner but is part of the T20 World Cup list, and he should be kept as well - he scored a century against Australia. Everyone is spoken about, so why not him?" the former India opener added.

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad was handpicked as the new captain of CSK following the relinquishment from MS Dhoni. As a captain, Gaikwad has so far led the franchise well, and as a batter, his performance has been consistent. However, will it be enough for him to secure a place in the T20 World Cup side? Only time will tell.

