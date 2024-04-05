Advertisement

The upcoming IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals features exciting talent on both teams. Players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell from RCB will face off against Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson from RR. The clash promises an intense battle of batting prowess and bowling skills, set in the backdrop of Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. Don't miss the action on Saturday at 7:30 pm!

Steve Smith believes Virat Kohli is under a lot of pressure in the IPL 2024

Former Australia captain Steve Smith expressed concern about the pressure on Virat Kohli in the ongoing IPL due to the lackluster performance of the Royal Challengers Bangalore batters. Smith emphasized the importance of Kohli's teammates stepping up to support him. Kohli has been a standout performer for RCB this season, scoring 203 runs in four matches at an average of 67.66, with two fifties. However, despite his consistency, RCB has struggled, securing only one win out of four matches and falling to the seventh position in the points table. Players like Glenn Maxwell, captain Faf du Plessis, and Cameron Green have underperformed with the bat. Steve Smith told PTI in an exclusive interaction:

"He needs the other key batters to stand up with him, and if they do that, they can turn things around for their season. But, at the moment, they're not so a lot of pressure is on Virat,"

"I doubt he'd be putting extra pressure on himself. (But) some of the other top-order and middle-order (batters) need to help Virat," he said.

Smith warned that Kohli is not going to score runs in every match and RCB batters must get their act together.

"He started the campaign really well in the IPL and he needs some support. He's not going to score runs on every occasion," he said.

"But, I doubt he'd be thinking that way. I don't think he'd go out and put extra pressure on himself. He'd just go out and play and see what happens in that game." Smith rubbished the criticism which Kohli has faced time and again in his career over his batting strike-rate saying that no player in the world can read situations as well as the Indian batter. Kohli has been hitting at over 140 in this year's IPL.

"Virat is an incredible player. What he does really well, and probably better than most people in the world, is (that) he sums up the conditions and the situation of the game and plays accordingly," he said.

"If he needs to strike big, he does. If he needs to bring it back a little bit and build some partnerships...You don't need 180 on every ground; 150-160 might be enough on some grounds," he added.

"Virat sums up the conditions really well and the situation. I'm not fussed about the strike rate," Smith continued.