In a thrilling encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, DC posted a competitive total of 221/8 in their 20 overs, led by Abishek Porel's impressive 65 off 36. In response, RR fought hard but fell short, finishing at 201/8. Sanju Samson's explosive 86 off 46 wasn't enough as Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant bowling (2/25) secured DC's victory by 20 runs. Players like Ashwin, Parag, and Dubey showcased their skills, but it was Yadav who shone brightest, earning the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance. DC's strong form and strategic decisions led them to a well-deserved win at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Mathew Hayden lauds Sanju Samson’s heroic performance in DC vs RR

Renowned Australian batsman Mathew Hayden expressed deep admiration for Sanju Samson's IPL performance, praising the T20 World Cup-bound player's exceptional handling of spin and pace bowling. Samson's remarkable 86-run innings nearly propelled Rajasthan Royals to victory against Delhi Capitals, though they ultimately fell short by 20 runs. Samson currently ranks third on the list of top scorers, amassing 471 runs in 11 matches.

"Sanju Samson was batting like a dream, scoring 86 off 46 balls. He's proven his worth time and again...Throughout the tournament, he's been a master blaster, handling both spin and pace with finesse," Hayden told Star Sports' 'Cricket Live'. "He times his innings well. He's got the power. And the power is a big thing in T20 cricket. Yet, what stands out is his commitment to his team. He just needed a bit of luck, especially towards the end of the match," he added.

The second wicketkeeper position in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, which begins in the USA and the West Indies on June 1, has been taken by Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson.

On the IPL 2024 standings, RR is presently ranked second with 16 points from 11 games. They will now play on Sunday, May 12, 2024, against CSK.