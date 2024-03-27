Advertisement

In an exciting IPL match on March 25th, KingsPBKS batted first, scoring 176/6 in their 20 overs. In response, Royal ChallengersRCB chased down the target, finishing at 178/6 in 19.2 overs, winning by 4 wickets with 4 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Virat Kohli from RCB for his impressive innings of 77 runs off 49 balls. Notable performances also came from Mohammed Siraj (2/26), Harpreet Brar (2/13), and Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10). RCB won the toss and opted to bowl at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Stuart Broad hopes Virat Kohli to lift the IPL 2024

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad believes that Virat Kohli, RCB's standout player, deserves to win an IPL championship with his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Broad praised Kohli's remarkable batting abilities, describing him as one of the best finishers in the world. Kohli's outstanding performance in RCB's triumph over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 season strengthened his position. On March 25, the 35-year-old performed a spectacular performance, slamming 77 runs off 49 balls to help RCB win their first home match of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In an interview with Star Sports, Broad discussed Kohli's outstanding career, emphasising why he feels Kohli is more than deserved of an IPL victory. Stuart Broad said:

"I think all of us cricket fans want to see him lift the trophy. I've no doubt that whether that's this year or in years to come, I think he deserves. He's been a Knight of Indian cricket and he deserves it," "He is one of the best finisher as a batter in the world. Anytime that he's in a team, chasing anything around that 170-180 mark, he battles to get over the line so hard. He's so calm, he's seen it all, hits around the wicket. Yeah. You gave a couple chances? Yes, you gave a couple of chances yesterday, but if the opposition doesn't take those chances, he makes you pay,"

After missing India's England series in January due to the birth of his second kid, Virat Kohli made his cricketing comeback during the IPL 2024 season. Stuart Broad stressed that while Kohli prepares for the 2024 Indian Premier League, these recent occurrences in his life have given him a fresh perspective. He added:

“His mindset coming into this IPL, He looked very fresh, the importance of having the family settled and you know that they are happy at hope, it really does help you on the criket field. Interesting interview he gave after the game, he just feels very peaceful and happy,”

Virat Kohli achieved his 100th IPL half-century on Monday thanks to an incredible performance against the Punjab Kings. In addition to being a top contender for the orange crown, the fan-favourite cricketer got the renowned title of Man of the Match for his incredible performance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As they prepare to take on their bitter rivals, the Kolkata Knight Riders, on March 29, RCB is keen to keep up their winning momentum after their thrilling victory over the Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.