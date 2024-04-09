Advertisement

The IPL 2024 has commenced, showcasing promising talents, with Lucknow Super Giants' Mayan Yadav emerging as a standout. Renowned for his exceptional skills, Yadav recently made headlines by delivering the fastest delivery of the tournament. His remarkable performance has positioned him as a player to watch in this season's exhilarating IPL action.

Dinesh Karthik names Mayank Yadav as his quickest bowler of 2024 so far

Dinesh Karthik recently discussed his thoughts on competing against Lucknow Super Giants express pacer Mayank Yadav in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Karthik joked around with former England captain Nasser Hussain, sharing details of his experience against Mayajnk Yadav and complimenting the young fast bowler on his outstanding skills.

In an IPL 2024 encounter against RCB, Yadav set a record for the quickest ball delivery at a speed of 156.7 km/h. Even though the 21-year-old had a minor injury against GT on April 7, he played well, taking six wickets in three games.

In a Sky Sports interview with Hussain and former England captain Michael Atherton, Karthik highlighted Yadav's remarkable length as the primary characteristic that distinguishes him. He praised Yadav for his consistency in playing at a high level and rated him as the fastest bowler he had faced this year.

In his season-opening encounter against Punjab, Yadav broke the previous record for the fastest delivery, which he later topped against RCB. In addition to routinely hitting over 150 km/h with the ball, Yadav showed accuracy with his length and line, giving up just 41 runs in his opening two games while taking six wickets. In spite of a slight injury setback, Yadav has distinguished himself as one of the IPL 2024's most valuable bowlers. Dinesh Karthik said:

“Very quick. Luckily or unluckily, I got out to him on the second ball. Thanks to technology I skipped that bullet, just went over the stumps. The umpire gave it out. He's quick, he's sharp. But the good thing about him, generally people who come and bowl at that kind of pace over a period of time are very inconsistent with their length,” “He's really good with his length, which is what makes him really special. So far, he's the quickest bowler I have faced this year. It was a bit like, wow, that's sharp,”

In a playful conversation, Nasser Hussain made fun of Dinesh Karthik for choosing to walk away the opening ball he faced from Mayank Yadav, the Lucknow Super Giants swift pacer. Karthik responded by jokingly saying that when he faced Yadav, he was thinking about Hussain. Dinesh Karthik added:

“When the bowler was running I was thinking about you (Hussain) for a second there, so I went for the back-foot leave,”

Dinesh Karthik praises Mayank Yadav 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HlqewkdriD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 8, 2024

Ironically, Karthik was dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq in the next over after he chose to forego Yadav's opening delivery. Mayank Yadav will now be seen in action against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals on Friday, April 12 at LSG’s Home ground. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik will be seen in action for RCB in an important match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11, 2024.