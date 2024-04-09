×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

'He's the quickest bowler I have faced. It was like, wow, that's sharp': Dinesh Karthik impressed by

Dinesh Karthik expresses admiration for a quick bowler, describing the experience as intense and acknowledging the player's exceptional pace.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
BCCI
Dinesh Karthik | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The IPL 2024 has commenced, showcasing promising talents, with Lucknow Super Giants' Mayan Yadav emerging as a standout. Renowned for his exceptional skills, Yadav recently made headlines by delivering the fastest delivery of the tournament. His remarkable performance has positioned him as a player to watch in this season's exhilarating IPL action.

Also Read: Ex-IND star backs struggling Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the PBKS vs SRH

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik names Mayank Yadav as his quickest bowler of 2024 so far 

Dinesh Karthik recently discussed his thoughts on competing against Lucknow Super Giants express pacer Mayank Yadav in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Karthik joked around with former England captain Nasser Hussain, sharing details of his experience against Mayajnk Yadav and complimenting the young fast bowler on his outstanding skills.

Advertisement

In an IPL 2024 encounter against RCB, Yadav set a record for the quickest ball delivery at a speed of 156.7 km/h. Even though the 21-year-old had a minor injury against GT on April 7, he played well, taking six wickets in three games.

In a Sky Sports interview with Hussain and former England captain Michael Atherton, Karthik highlighted Yadav's remarkable length as the primary characteristic that distinguishes him. He praised Yadav for his consistency in playing at a high level and rated him as the fastest bowler he had faced this year.

Advertisement

In his season-opening encounter against Punjab, Yadav broke the previous record for the fastest delivery, which he later topped against RCB. In addition to routinely hitting over 150 km/h with the ball, Yadav showed accuracy with his length and line, giving up just 41 runs in his opening two games while taking six wickets. In spite of a slight injury setback, Yadav has distinguished himself as one of the IPL 2024's most valuable bowlers. Dinesh Karthik said: 

“Very quick. Luckily or unluckily, I got out to him on the second ball. Thanks to technology I skipped that bullet, just went over the stumps. The umpire gave it out. He's quick, he's sharp. But the good thing about him, generally people who come and bowl at that kind of pace over a period of time are very inconsistent with their length,”

“He's really good with his length, which is what makes him really special. So far, he's the quickest bowler I have faced this year. It was a bit like, wow, that's sharp,”

In a playful conversation, Nasser Hussain made fun of Dinesh Karthik for choosing to walk away the opening ball he faced from Mayank Yadav, the Lucknow Super Giants swift pacer. Karthik responded by jokingly saying that when he faced Yadav, he was thinking about Hussain.  Dinesh Karthik added: 

“When the bowler was running I was thinking about you (Hussain) for a second there, so I went for the back-foot leave,”

Ironically, Karthik was dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq in the next over after he chose to forego Yadav's opening delivery. Mayank Yadav will now be seen in action against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals on Friday, April 12 at LSG’s Home ground. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik will be seen in action for RCB in an important match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on  Thursday,  April 11, 2024. 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

7 minutes ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

19 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

21 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

21 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

22 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

22 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

24 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

33 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

33 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

34 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

34 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

35 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

36 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

36 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

37 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo