In an exhilarating contest, Lucknow Super Giants scored 167/7 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals chased down the target with 11 balls to spare, finishing at 170/4 in 18.1 overs. DC won by 6 wickets, showcasing a dominant performance. The match marked LSG’s second loss in the IPL 2024 after a notable highlight including Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional bowling figures of 3/20 in 4 overs, earning him the Player of the Match award. The match took place at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Adam Gilchrist believes that Rishabh Pant should be fined after his antics with the umpire during LSG vs DC

In response to the recent issue surrounding Rishabh Pant, former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist offered his thoughts during the Delhi Capitals' April 12 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants. Gilchrist stated that he thought Pant ought to have been fined for his heated argument with on-field umpire Rohan Pandit after a DRS review error.

Pant and umpire Pandit got into a protracted and tense argument during the game over a misunderstanding about a DRS review. Even though the Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by a commanding 6-wicket margin, Pant's actions were questioned yet again, casting doubt on his judgement as the team's captain.

The event occurred in the fourth over of the game when Ishant Sharma of the Delhi Capitals bowled a wide to Devdutt Padikkal of the Lucknow Super Giants down the leg side. Umpire Pandit signalled for a review when Pant first contested the ruling. On the other hand, Pant voiced his displeasure during the confusion and conversed with the umpire. Replays later revealed that Pant had, in fact, asked for the wide ball to be reviewed, supporting the umpire's ruling.

Adam Gilchrist responded to the incident by stressing that players—especially captains—should respect the umpires' decisions and preserve the integrity of the game. Gilchrist emphasised the significance of upholding discipline and order on the pitch and asked for improved umpiring panel management of IPL 2024 matches. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Adam Gilchrist said:

“I saw another example tonight where umpires need to take better control of games, and that is in any format. They just got to do a better job at moving things forward. There was a dispute over whether Rishabh had reviewed it. Okay, there was a miscommunication over the review call,” "But they stood there and spoke about that for 3-4 minutes. It's a very simple conversation, I believe. No matter how much Rishabh is complaining or any other player is complaining, umpires should just say, 'it's over' and quickly move on. But if he keeps talking, he should get fined,"

In spite of the match's initial turmoil, Rishabh Pant showed great leadership qualities by leading his side with efficiency. With his quick 41-run innings off of just 24 balls, the wicketkeeper-batsman made a major impact with the bat and helped Delhi Capitals defeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by successfully chasing down a target of 168 runs.

With this victory, the Delhi Capitals have picked up steam and will be flying high heading into their next big match on April 17 versus the Gujarat Titans (GT). Pant's outstanding batting display and skillful leadership have definitely lifted the team's morale, laying the groundwork for an interesting matchup.