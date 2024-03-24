Advertisement

In Saturday’s IPL match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 208/7 in 20 overs, with standout performances by Andre Russell, who claimed 2/25 (2) and blasted an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fought hard, reaching 204/7 in their 20 overs, with top contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (63 off 29) and Harshit Rana (3/33 in 4 overs). Ultimately, KKR emerged victorious by 4 runs, showcasing an intense and competitive T20 encounter.

Shreyas Iyer had to calm Harshit Rana during KKR vs SRH match

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed how he gave Harshit Rana some comfort before to the pivotal last over of their first-ever IPL 2024 game. In an exciting match played at the Eden Gardens, KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by a narrow margin of four runs, winning on the final ball of play. With a display of steely nerves, Rana guided his team to a thrilling victory and a victorious start to their IPL 2024 campaign by defending 13 runs in the last over. In addition to securing the win, his outstanding performance at Eden Gardens signalled a positive beginning for him as Gautam Gambhir's protégé.

Thinking back to the tight game in Kolkata, Iyer said that he had spoken to Rana prior to the last over in an attempt to ease his fears. Rana's cool-headed performance limited the opposition to seven runs and resulted in Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed being removed from the game. Pat Cummins was unable to hit with Rana's penultimate delivery, which needed five runs to secure the victory for KKR. Shreyas Iyer said:

“Right from the 17th over I had butterflies in my stomach, to be honest in the final over I felt that anything could happen, as only 13 runs were needed and we probably didn't have the most experienced bowler bowling at that moment, but I had belief on him and just told him to back yourself,” “To be honest he was a bit nervous when I looked into his eyes while he was coming to bowl the final over, I just told him this is your moment buddy, even if we lose it's fine and just back yourself and execute whatever I say and what messages we got from inside there was a bit cluster in the between but I tried to calm him down,”

In their upcoming fixture on Wednesday, March 27, SunRisers Hyderabad is set to face Mumbai Indians, while Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, March 29.