Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:33 IST

'He was the difference...': Eoin Morgan hails Kuldeep Yadav's PRICELESS contribution to T20 cricket

Eoin Morgan praises Kuldeep Yadav's invaluable impact on T20 cricket, highlighting him as the game-changer due to his exceptional skills.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Delhi Capitals Spinner Kuldeep Yadav
Delhi Capitals Spinner Kuldeep Yadav | Image:IPL
  • 2 min read
In an exhilarating contest, Lucknow Super Giants scored 167/7 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals chased down the target with 11 balls to spare, finishing at 170/4 in 18.1 overs. DC won by 6 wickets, showcasing a dominant performance. The match marked LSG’s second loss in the IPL 2024 after a notable highlight including Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional bowling figures of 3/20 in 4 overs, earning him the Player of the Match award. The match took place at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant takes DRS by mistake during LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match

Eoin Morgan heaps praise on Kuldeep Yadav

Eoin Morgan praises Kuldeep Yadav for his outstanding performance against LSG, which earned him the Player of the Match award on his return from injury. In his first game back, Kuldeep demonstrated his bowling skill by destroying the LSG batting order, taking three key wickets and giving only 20 runs in four overs. His outstanding performance was critical in derailing the tough LSG lineup, which had performed admirably in their previous three matches. Kuldeep's dismissals of KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis provided a big blow to LSG's momentum, especially outside of the powerplay, paving the way for DC's second victory of the Indian Premier League season.

After missing the previous three games due to a groyne injury, Kuldeep's return offered a much-needed lift to the DC bowling lineup. His impacting stint was important in limiting LSG to a modest score of 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs, which DC easily chased down. Reflecting on Kuldeep's excellence, Eoin Morgan emphasised the spinner's essential role, citing him as the deciding factor between the two teams. Eoin Morgan said: 

"Kuldeep Yadav was the difference between DC and LSG. The wickets that he took, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, two big players for LSG and that's exactly what you want. The impact that he has made after coming back from injury is absolutely priceless. In many ways, DC can put their win down to him tonight. So brilliant performance again reiterating the role of a wrist-spinner in the middle phases of the game,"

DC will now face off against GT on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

