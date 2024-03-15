×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

'He will be KKR's X-FACTOR in IPL 2024': KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir makes big prediction for KKR star

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir has mighty confidence over one of the franchise's top cricketers ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 campaign.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir | Image:IPL/BCCI
The Kolkata Knight Riders will aim for big things this year as they are all set to begin their 20-24 campaign. With a few yet notable additions, the Kolkata-based franchise will aim for their third title win this year. In 2023, KKR was a standout team that delivered a gritty performance but failed to capitalize on wins as they stood at number seven with six wins and eight losses. The Knights will look for a turnaround, and mentor Gautam Gambhir feels one player will be the x-factor in their campaign.

Also Read: 'We hardly find players who are already ready. He is one of them': Shardul Thakur lauds 19-year-old

Gautam Gambhir delivers a grand prediction as KKR gears up for IPL 2024

After bagging one of the most expensive players at the IPL Auction in Dubai, all eyes are locked over the Kolkata Knight Riders as they prepare for their IPL campaign. It is yet to be seen if Mitchell Starc turns out to be a boon or a bust. But team mentor Gautam Gambhir believes that Starc will deliver and is going to be an X-factor.

'I had already said on the auction table that he (Starc) is an X-factor, and I'm sure he's going to deliver. And there's no such pressure of a price tag. I hope that what he has done in international cricket, he can do the same for KKR,' Gautam Gambhir said after reaching Kolkata.

The Kolkata Knight Riders mentor stated that Mitchell Starc will not be put under more strain due to the price tag.

“I don’t think the price tag will be an added pressure for him. I only hope he can do for KKR what he does for Australia in international cricket,' said Gambhir.

Also Read: 'Rohit's belief in Pandya...': How Rohit Sharma saved Bumrah and Hardik from getting sacked by MI

On Thursday, ahead of the upcoming season, Gautam Gambhir made his emotional comeback to the team. Gambhir chose to join KKR after serving as the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants for the previous two seasons. LSG amassed a lot of success in just two seasons, and the Knight Riders will aim to relive their glory days this year.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

