Veteran wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik, has spoken up about his love-hate connection with Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans when on tour with the team. Karthik is one of the few players who have been with the IPL since its beginning in 2008. He began his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils (now the Delhi Capitals), then moved on to Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians before joining RCB in 2014. He later led KKR but rejoined RCB in 2022. He's been playing for RCB since then.

Dinesh Karthik talks about RCB fan base

Despite the fact that their men's squad does not have a trophy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru boasts one of the league's largest fan following. Karthik discussed RCB's devoted fan base and how they love their players as if they are family, which works both positively and negatively.

"RCB fans are loyalists. They are actually family, and I say that in good and bad ways. The good way is that when you go, no matter what happens, if I walk in, they will cheer my name and make me feel like I'm the greatest player on Earth. What I mean by that is that to the outside world, they will never give up on you. If there is a fight between say you know some team and they say, “Oh, X is not a good player,” they will pounce on that person," Karthik told Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Not everything is roses and rainbows

However, Karthik unveiled the dark side of the RCB fan base too.

"On a personal level, that same fan will abuse me silently in DMs every day, rather than on a one-on-one note. He will go hard at me if I don't do well for RCB; he will smash me, not just me, my family, and whoever is possible in my life. But to the outside world, They will not give up an RCB player," Karthik continued.

The veteran wicketkeeper stated that he had played for various franchises, but the RCB fandom stuck out to him.

"For them, it is very special, and what a fan base they have for a team that has been competing for 16 years! unreal fan base that they have, as I said. I've been part of many teams. You know all of them have fans, but RCB is incredible," he concluded.

