Winning an IPL trophy is a huge achievement but earning the glory of holding an ICC trophy comes as a much bigger feat. During the IPL, players of all nationalities mix up and try to gel as a unit to attain their goals. However, the realisation that they are still opponents at the international level remains at large. In an apparent case of the same, Delhi Capitals' batter Tristan Stubbs reveals that his IPL teammate is reluctant to bowl at him in the nets.

Tristan Stubbs says Kuldeep Yadav is not bowling at him in the nets during IPL 2024

Speaking on the Grade Cricketer Podcast, Tristan Stubbs stated that Kuldeep Yadav refuses to bowl at him in the nets. Stubbs said that he has tried a few times to get hold of his mystery but he is keeping it safe with him.

"He won't bowl to me. I've tried to face him a few times. He won't bowl. I think he is trying to keep it a mystery. But I've tried to face him. He is not having it." Tristan Stubbs said.

Kuldeep keeping his secret intact for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Stubbs made it known that he does not know the exact reason why Kuldeep does not bowl at him in the nets, but his demeanor has given him food for thought that the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has much to do with him not bowling at him. According to Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav is keeping his variations reserved and does not want to expose them in front of him given South Africa and India could have a face-off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.