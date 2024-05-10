Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL match yesterday, the Royal Challengers (RCB) set a commanding total of 241/7 in 20 overs, with an outstanding performance by Virat Kohli, who was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant 92 runs off 47 balls. RCB's bowlers then displayed their prowess by restricting the Kings (PBKS) to 181 runs in 17 overs, securing a resounding victory by 60 runs. Harshal Patel's exceptional bowling, claiming 3 wickets for 38 runs, and Rajat Patidar's aggressive 55 off 23 balls were instrumental in RCB's triumph. The match, held at the HPCA Stadium, showcased an exceptional display of talent and skill from both teams.

PBKS have been one of the most struggling franchises in the IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen several clubs throughout the years trying to make the playoffs and succeed in order to earn a position. But for other teams, getting into the playoffs has been difficult, with seasons of failure and constant struggle. The Punjab Kings are unique among these clubs since they have the record for the most seasons in a row without participating in the IPL playoffs.

The Punjab Kings have not made the playoffs in 10 seasons, from 2015 to 2024*, which is an incredible ten seasons. The team has struggled to discover the winning mix required to make it to the postseason despite their best efforts and several roster changes throughout the years.

The Delhi Capitals, who were once known as the Delhi Daredevils, are another club that has encountered a similar situation. The Delhi-based team missed the playoffs six times in a row between 2013 and 2018, which was indicative of a difficult and inconsistent season on the pitch.

It's interesting to remember that from 2009 to 2013, the Punjab Kings owned the record for the longest stretch of consecutive seasons without making the playoffs—five seasons of futility.

Most consecutive seasons without making IPL playoffs:

Punjab Kings - 10 (2015-2024)*.

Delhi Capitals - 6 (2013-2018).

Punjab Kings - 5 (2009-2013).

Since IPL 2015, Punjab Kings is the only team, who gets knocked out in League Stage 👀



Last time, Punjab Kings played Playoffs & Finals, was in IPL 2014 😳



People calls RCB a chokers, then what about PBKS 🤔#PBKSvsRCB #ViratKohli #RCBvsPBKS #KLRahul

Breaking out from this underachievement cycle is still a primary objective for both the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings. Fans anxiously anticipate these franchises' comeback and hope that these teams will turn around their fortunes in the seasons to come as they continue to rebuild and plan for future IPL campaigns. In IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals, still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs in 2024, they need to win against RCB and LSG in their last two fixtures. Punjab on the other hand are out after their loss to RCB, and will take on RR and SRH before rapping up for the 2024 season.