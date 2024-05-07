Advertisement

In what could be a thrilling turn of events for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans, there's a glimmer of hope for the team to secure a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs and even reach the finals. With the tournament progressing into its crucial stages, RCB's qualification scenario hinges on a series of outcomes that could potentially pave the way for their advancement.

RCB's qualification scenario

For RCB to keep their IPL playoff dreams alive, a key factor lies in the performance of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who currently occupy one of the top spots in the standings. CSK's fate could play a significant role in RCB's journey, as they need to lose at least one of their next two games. Any slip-up by CSK could open up opportunities for teams lower down the table, including RCB, to capitalize on.

Additionally, tomorrow's clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants holds immense importance for RCB's prospects. The outcome of this match could directly impact RCB's chances, as the loser must subsequently falter in one of their remaining two group-stage fixtures.

However, RCB's fate ultimately rests in their own hands. To enhance their IPL 2024 playoff aspirations, the team needs to maintain an impeccable record by winning all their remaining games in the league stage.

For RCB qualification:



Csk needs to lose 1 of their next 2 games



The Loser of tomorrow's game (SRH vs LSG) needs to lose 1 of their last 2 games



RCB needs to win all games .



We can do this😭❤️

pic.twitter.com/HXy91CKCAc — Kohlified. (@123perthclassic)

RCB is scheduled to lock horns against Punjab Kings in their next outing on May 9. After that, RCB will play against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on May 12 and 18 respectively to end their league stage of IPL 2024.