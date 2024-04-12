Advertisement

When Virat Kohli stepped down from the Team India captaincy in 2022, the onus then fell on Rohit Sharma. The immediate reaction was the team environment could be hampered as Kohli would now have to function under a new captain. However, more than two years have gone by, and the situation has been hail and hearty. Both Kohli and Sharma complement each other on the field, and together they have been extracting brilliant results for Team India.

In a recent Asian Paints event, Virat Kohli was called in as a guest. Kohli was posed with a variety of queries, and he professionally handled all of them. Among the many, one was related to how he would gauge Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Paying heed to question, Kohli stated that he has closely watched the career of Rohit Sharma and stated that him being at the helm is "amazing."

"I have seen the Rohit Sharma's growth as a player & everything he has done in his career. Now he is leading the Indian team, it has been amazing."

Former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli was also asked to define his relationship with Rohit Sharma at the same event. Kohli addressed the subject and expressed his views. He hinted that him and Rohit carry mutual respect and it has been quite a journey the two have embarked on.

"We (I and Rohit Sharma) played together in the last 15-16 years. It's been amazing journey we've shared together. We never thought that we would be left with 2-3 senior players. It's been great journey together". Kohli said.

In the past, there have been assertions of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Following the end of the ICC ODI World Cup 2019, some striking speculations suggested that the two don't see eye to eye anymore. The reports of a strained association continued to drop and during India's tour of Australia in 2020/21, the doubts intensified as Rohit Sharma wasn't considered for the limited-overs formats in the series.

However, soon the dry air seemingly cleared and the affinity returned. Rohit Sharma eventually became the captain of Team India in all formats, and in his leadership, Virat Kohli has so far acted as the batting general.

