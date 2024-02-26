Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

How much mobile data is needed to watch IPL 2024 in 4K, 1080p and 720p? Here's your guide

Check out a thorough guide of what mobile data plans you should purchase to stream the IPL 2024 season hassle free in your mobile.

Pavitra Shome
IPL
The IPL title being kept on display | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The anticipation of the IPL 2024 season has been increasing day by day. With the first few matches of the schedule being announced, the fans' eagerness to watch the premier cricket league has heightened. Moreover, with the power of smartphones in their hands, cricket fans have the advantage of watching it over a streaming platform instead of the conventional method of witnessing the matches on television. Mobile streaming for the IPL 2024 season will be made available via JioCinema, and the quality of the stream can also be adjusted according to the needs. But how much mobile data will it consume if someone watches the entire match? Let's take a look. 

IPL 2024 Live Streaming: How much data will JioCinema consume to telecast IPL on smartphones? 

Cricket fans who will use their smartphones to watch IPL have the option to change the quality of the streaming, ranging from low to high, which includes 240p, 480p, 720p 1080p and 4K.

For Low Quality (240p): If the IPL live stream is adjusted to 240p, it is expected to consume an average of 300 MB. 

For Medium Quality (480p, 720p): Once the quality is set to 480p, it may consume up to 700 MB to stream an entire match. However, if the user bumps it up to 720p, the data consumption could surpass 1 GB 

For High Quality (1080p, 4K): If the user wants the quality of the streaming to be ideally watchable, they need to bump it up to 1080p, which could consume up to 3 GB of Data. For 4K, the usage of Wi-Fi is recommended as the data usage can get substantially higher. On average, about 22GB of data can be consumed once the streaming is bumped into the highest resolution. 

What mobile plans will be suitable to purchase to watch IPL 2024? 

Operators like Jio, Vi, and Airtel, who have been dominating the Indian telecom space, have various plans as per your needs. But in the case of the IPL season, the usage varies as per the quality of the streaming. For Jio, the operator rolls out cricket packs during the IPL season, which is curated for the users' IPL-watching needs. Other packs include the pack which offers 3GB/Day being the recommended one for higher quality streaming while a pack offering 1.5GB/Day is enough for low-quality streaming. A 2GB/Day pack is recommended for mid-quality streaming.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Whatsapp logo