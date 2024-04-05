×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

'Hyderabad curator is a big MS Dhoni fan': Ex-India coach's SENSATIONAL take on SRH vs CSK match

CSK are all set to lock horns against SRH in their fourth game of the season on Friday. The match will be played in Hyderabad.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni with pitch curators
MS Dhoni with pitch curators | Image:CSK
Former fielding coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Ramakrishnan Sridhar, also known as R Sridhar has made a big revelation ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). CSK are all set to lock horns against SRH in their fourth game of the season on Friday. The match is slated to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

Also Read: 'I AM THE BEST': Shashank Singh, who was signed by mistake, sends message to PBKS after 29-ball 61

R Sridhar makes sensational revelation ahead of SRH vs CSK match

Ahead of the match, R Sridhar appeared on Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel. On the show, Sridhar spoke about the upcoming match between SRH and CSK. Sridhar revealed that the pitch curator in Hyderabad is a big MS Dhoni fan and hence a slower surface is expected to be rolled out for the game. Sridhar told R Ashwin that the curator might want to see Dhoni bat in the match and may roll out a pitch that is slower compared to the previous game that SRH played at the Uppal stadium.    

"I have this little fear this year about how CSK is going to travel this year. We saw the last match vs DC. Just a 20-run difference. If they had played the powerplay well, the match would have been different. Now they are coming to Hyderabad. There might not be any offers on the table for spinners. But one thing - our Hyderabad curator is a big MS Dhoni fan. So, he'll make a wicket that will bring him into the crease. So the wicket might not be as flat as the one in the MI match but might be a little slower. This is my out-of-the-box prediction. We have to wait and watch that. The pitch became slower in the second innings of the SRH MI match," R Sridhar said on Ashwin's YouTube channel. 

Also Read: GT vs PBKS: Picked by 'mistake' in IPL Auction, Shashank Singh scores 61 off 29 to show his worth

When Chennai Super Kings played against Delhi Capitals in their previous game in Vizag, MS Dhoni came out to bat for the first time in the ongoing season. Although CSK lost the match, Dhoni smashed a quickfire 37 off 16 balls, entertaining fans who had to watch him live.  

Even the curators at the Vizag Stadium were in awe of the former CSK captain as they requested Dhoni for a group photograph after the match. Dhoni humbly obliged the request and posed for a picture despite struggling to walk because of his knee injury. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

