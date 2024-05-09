Advertisement

The upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at HPCA Stadium promises a high-octane encounter as two powerhouse teams in the T20 circuit go head-to-head. With RCB showcasing talents like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj, they aim to dominate the field against PBKS's formidable lineup featuring Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, and Kagiso Rabada. Fans can anticipate a riveting clash filled with exciting cricketing action and intense competition as these top-tier teams battle it out on the pitch.

Virat Kohli hilariously interrupts Kagiso Rabada’s podcast interview

Because of his unwavering global fame, Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the most respected athletes in the world. The Indian cricket sensation, who has a massive fan base on social media, is quite influential, particularly with young cricket players. It is thus not surprising that South Africa's best bowler, Kagiso Rabada, who is on the Punjab Kings, was gracious enough to accept Kohli's impromptu visit on the Willow Talk podcast. The moment of surprise that happened between Rabada and Kohli, which went viral, perfectly encapsulates the shock and delight that fans felt when Kohli decided to make an unplanned appearance during Rabada's podcast.

"Virat Kohli is right there; he's dancing," Rabada tells the interviewer.

"I'm on a podcast," he then tells Virat. "With who?" Virat asks. "It's called Willow Talk," says Rabada in his reply.

Prompted by the interviewer, Rabada extended a warm invitation to Kohli to join him on screen and greet the audience. With a friendly smile, Kohli emerged before the camera, offering a jovial greeting, "Hello, boys," followed by a playful remark, "What's happening? Big boy KG here," eliciting laughter from all involved.

As the interviewer inquired about Rabada's bowling prowess, Kohli humorously remarked, "I can't hear anything, so I am just going to keep blabbering as I always do," playfully acknowledging Rabada's use of headphones, which prevented him from hearing the interviewer's question. Unaware of the inquiry, Kohli engaged in jovial banter with Rabada, fostering a light-hearted atmosphere. "He thinks I am a weak bowler," quipped Rabada in response to the interviewer's question about his bowling skills. Kohli then continued, leaving Rabada to continue with the podcast. "That's a pretty cool guest on your show," remarked Rabada, acknowledging Kohli's presence with appreciation.

Question to Virat Kohli:- How Kagiso Rabada is as a Bowler? (Willow Talk Podcast).



Kagiso Rabada:- "Virat thinks I'm a weak bowler". pic.twitter.com/ndYukyczDi — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli)

With one century and four half-centuries in 11 innings, the RCB opener has an amazing record with 542 runs at an exceptional average of 67.75 and a startling percentage of 148.08. He proved his mettle in the previous meeting between the two sides, smashing a fantastic 77 runs from 49 deliveries, showing incredible aggressiveness against Rabada's intimidating speed, especially when hitting big fours to the off side. With his outstanding effort, RCB achieved their first-ever season triumph, chasing down 177 runs in 19.2 overs.

Rabada, on the other hand, has taken 11 wickets in 11 games with an economy rate of 8.85 and an average of 33.81. The speedster wants to defeat the best batsman in the game and add the coveted scalp of Virat Kohli to his collection.