The much-anticipated IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings is set to captivate fans. Sunrisers, led by Pat Cummins, bring a balanced squad with talents like Rahul Tripathi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. On the other hand, under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai Super Kings showcase a formidable lineup featuring Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni. Expect a thrilling clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pat Cummins says he can’t outsmart MS Dhoni on the pitch during SRH vs CSK

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have the difficult task of outwitting cricketing wizard MS Dhoni as they prepare to take on the powerful Chennai Super Kings. The SRH captain, Pat Cummins, accepts the challenge but offers a clever countermove to the renowned wicketkeeper-batter.

Cummins discussed his direct approach to his job as the captain of the SRH and his intentions to face Dhoni in a recent interview with Star Sports. He explained his plan by saying,

‘My main job as a captain is to get the best out of our guys so obviously looking at the opposition a little bit and seeing what they’re doing but I don’t think I’m going to try and outsmart someone like MSD’. You try and play your best and bring the best out of the guys and hopefully, it works” “Look whatever team you are playing for, whether you are a captain or a player, there’s always a huge expectation. We know how passionate our fans are, it’s great. Nothing new, we are just going to try our best. T20 is a hard format, you have some amazing wins and you have some tough losses which I am sure we will have this season but we want to give it our best shot and go and win the IPL this year.”

Fans troll Pat Cummins for his statement

Fans have revisited Pat Cummins' bold statement from last year about silencing the Indian crowd in the ICC ODI World Cup final, a feat he achieved by leading Australia to victory. Despite clinching the cup against India, fans note Cummins' lingering hesitation in facing the formidable MS Dhoni, suggesting a lingering reverence for the seasoned cricketer.

