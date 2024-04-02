×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:42 IST

'I don't think much...': Hardik Pandya makes bold statements after horrific MI vs RR in IPL 2024

After Mumbai Indians' loss to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya confidently expresses his views.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Hardik Pandya interview after match
Hardik Pandya interview after match | Image:IPL/BCCI
Monday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw MI score 125/9 in their 20 overs, with Hardik Pandya being the top scorer at 34 runs. RR, in response, chased down the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 27 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Trent Boult of RR for his impressive bowling performance of 3/22. The match showcased notable performances from RR and was a night to forget for Hardik Pandya and his team. The match took place at Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

Hardik Pandya wants more from Mumbai Indians after losing to RR at home 

On Monday, Hardik Pandya, the captain of Mumbai Indians, emphasized the need for "discipline" and "courage" within the team following their third consecutive loss in IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians struggled after being sent to bat, reaching a precarious 20 for 4 in the fourth over and ultimately posting a meager 125 for nine in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals chased down the target with ease, securing a six-wicket victory with 27 balls remaining.

"We didn't start the way we wanted to, tough night tonight," Hardik told the broadcasters after the match.

"Results, sometimes it happens sometimes it doesn't. I don't think much surprises me anymore. But as a group we believe we can pull off a lot of better things going forward and we just need to be more disciplined and show more courage." 

It was Hardik's 21-ball 34 which pushed MI's total. But things went downhill after he was sent back by Yuzvendra Chahal.

"I think we were in a decent position to give us a chance to get to 150 or 160 but I think my wicket changed the game and brought them more in the game and I think I could have done better," he said.

Also Read: Updated IPL 2024 standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after MI vs RR

The bowlers had a good day in office with Chahal (3/11) and Trent Boult (3/22) setting up the win for RR.

"It's good to have something for the bowlers as well. The game is quite cruel to the bowlers. But it was unexpected. It's all about doing the right things," Hardik said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:42 IST

