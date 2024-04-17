Advertisement

In a high-octane encounter at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up an impressive total of 287/3 in their 20 overs, powered by Travis Head's exceptional 102 off just 41 balls. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fought valiantly but fell short as they managed 262/7 in response. Despite Dinesh Karthik's explosive 83 off 35 deliveries, SRH's Lockie Ferguson's 2/52 and Pat Cummins' 3/43 proved pivotal in securing a 25-run victory for the Sunrisers. This electrifying T20 fixture featured a breathtaking performance, with SRH emerging victorious in a contest filled with dazzling cricketing prowess.

Travis Head opens up about his bond with Abhishek Sharma post RCB vs SRH

In an exciting match against RCB on Monday, April 15, Australian opener Travis Head put on a spectacular exhibition of batting brilliance, scoring the fourth quickest century in IPL history. Head's stunning performance, which came in just 39 balls, provided the groundwork for SRH's record-breaking total of 287 runs against the Faf du Plessis-led team. Once again, the explosive tandem of Head and Abhishek Sharma provided SRH with a flying start, scoring 108 runs in just 8 overs.

Following the thrilling battle, Travis Head spoke candidly about his tight relationship with Abhishek Sharma, characterising it as a reciprocal exchange of confidence and support. Head praised the SRH batters for their aggressive attitude against the powerful RCB bowling attack, and expressed happiness with his own form and performance on the pitch. In post match press interaction, Travis Head said:

"The surface played beautifully. We did get a feedback from the groundsmen. We thought we had to adapt in the opening six overs. But we had the batting order and they had the license to after the bowlers,” "Abhishek (Sharma) and I complement each other very well. We feed off each other's confidence. I'm loving batting with him,”

Travis Head has impressed in his debut season with SRH, forming a strong top-order tandem with Abhishek Sharma. On Monday against the bowling of Reece Topley and Yash Dayal, both batters demonstrated their attacking prowess, adding to another quick partnership.

After David Miller, Chris Gayle, and Yusuf Pathan, Travis Head's scorching century is the fourth fastest in IPL history. During his innings, Head scored 9 boundaries and cleared the ropes 8 times for six, displaying remarkable technique with the bat. Despite being removed in the 13th over by Lockie Ferguson, the batsman had already scored 102 runs in 41 deliveries.

After beating RCB by 25 runs, SRH will now be seen in action against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 20, 2024.