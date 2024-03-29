Advertisement

The Rajasthan Royals faced off against the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling encounter. The Royals put up a strong total of 185/5 in their 20 overs, with Riyan Parag's exceptional knock of 84* off 45 balls being the standout performance. In response, the Delhi Capitals could only manage 173/5, falling short by 12 runs. Riyan Parag was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings. The match took place at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Riyan Parag shares his struggles after an incredible knock against DC

The key figure behind Rajasthan Royals' victory against Delhi Capitals, Riyan Parag shared that he battled illness for three days, relying on pain relief to make a swift recovery for the IPL match. In a breakthrough performance, the talented 22-year-old from Assam showcased his skills with an impressive unbeaten 84 off 45 balls, contributing significantly to Rajasthan Royals' 12-run triumph over Delhi Capitals.

"I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I'm very happy," said Parag, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, during the post-match presentation.

Parag's journey has seen its share of challenges, with underwhelming performances in recent seasons. However, his perseverance bore fruit as he delivered his best IPL performance, scoring his highest total and aiding RR to a formidable 185 for 5.

"(Emotions) They are settled, mom is here, she has seen the struggle, the last 3-4 years," he said. "I know what my opinion is about myself. That does not change regardless of whether I get a zero or not."

In previous seasons, he was utilized as a finisher, but the team management assigned him the crucial No. 4 position this time around. Parag entered the season on the back of impressive performances in the Deodhar Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournaments.

"That's a lot to do with the type of season as well, I had a great domestic season and that helps," he said. "Someone in the top four has to play the 20 overs, the wicket was keeping low and stopping, in the first game Sanju bhayya did it."

(With inputs from PTI)