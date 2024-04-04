×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

'I would be very tempted to get him in...': Stuart Broad makes a major prediction for an IND bowler

Stuart Broad expresses strong interest in including an Indian bowler, hinting at a significant prediction for their potential impact in a match.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad | Image:X/Star Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, LSG emerged victorious by 28 runs. LSG posted a total of 181/5 in 20 overs, with standout performances by Mayank Yadav (3/14) and Quinton de Kock's impressive 81 off 56 balls. RCB, in response, could only manage 153 in 19.4 overs, with Mahipal Lomror's 33 off 13 and Mayank Yadav's bowling heroics for LSG being notable. The match, held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, showcased great cricketing skills and strategic gameplay from both teams. 

Also Read: PCB chief furious over handling of young pacer's injury

Advertisement

Stuart Broad heaps praise on LSG’s Mayank Yadav 

England's retired fast bowling great, Stuart Broad, believes Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav could forgo domestic cricket and transition directly to international level. Broad suggests this will strengthen Yadav for potential injury challenges, advocating the benefits of early exposure to the highest level of the sport.

Advertisement

"I don't think he needs to come through a grind of playing (domestic) cricket, his body will naturally harden up with the quality of cricket he is going to play," Broad, a member of the Star Sports Incredible Star Cast, told PTI in an exclusive interaction at the channel's studio here.

"He has got a really smooth run up, he has got a brace front-leg delivery (when the bowler's leg acts as a brake to help transfer the run up speed into action), he knows the line and length, he is trying to bowl and has genuine pace," he said.

"The best learning place for any young bowler is as high a standard as you could possibly play. I did a lot of my learning at international cricket, played at a young age, he is learning on the job in the IPL, playing against the best — that is just the best place to learn.

Broad said expediting the 21-year-old to top-flight cricket would only work in his favour, since India have "got something special" in him.

Advertisement

"I would be very tempted to get him in and around the Indian setup, just not necessarily (he) has to play, just to learn from the quality of players that they have because India have got something special on their hands if they manage him well," he said.

Also Read: Head coach Ricky Ponting is 'EMBARRESED' by DC's loss to KKR

Broad, however, said Yadav will have to prepare himself for the tough challenges that every player faces.

Advertisement

"Yes, he is going to pick up injuries, he is going to have time out of the game because of the genuine pace that he bowls, but he looks in fantastic rhythm. Two Player of the Match (awards) in his first two IPL games is almost unheard of as a fast bowler," he said.

"I expect him to play all three formats. I am sure he swings the red ball just judging by his seam position with the white, but we also need to manage expectations around him. He is not going to get a Player of the Match every single game," Broad added.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Subhash Ghai

Yash In Ramayana?

a few seconds ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant on DRS

5 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting on DC loss

8 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

8 minutes ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

11 minutes ago
Japan will issue e-visa to Indians

Japan E-Visa Process

16 minutes ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
Community Notes

X community notes India

25 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant fined by BCCI

Pant fined Rs 24 lakh

25 minutes ago
Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad on IND star

26 minutes ago
Ayesha Khan file photo

Ayesha Slams Paps

29 minutes ago
Summer

Ways To Remove Tan

30 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Dev On Trans Community

30 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Slams Cong

35 minutes ago
UK PM Rishi Sunak conducts impromptu press address outside No 10

Sunak's Party Defeat

37 minutes ago
Stock market

Stock market

41 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

43 minutes ago
Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024

Manoj Tiwary slams RCB

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  2. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News16 hours ago

  5. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo