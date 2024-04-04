'I would be very tempted to get him in...': Stuart Broad makes a major prediction for an IND bowler

Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, LSG emerged victorious by 28 runs. LSG posted a total of 181/5 in 20 overs, with standout performances by Mayank Yadav (3/14) and Quinton de Kock's impressive 81 off 56 balls. RCB, in response, could only manage 153 in 19.4 overs, with Mahipal Lomror's 33 off 13 and Mayank Yadav's bowling heroics for LSG being notable. The match, held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, showcased great cricketing skills and strategic gameplay from both teams.

Stuart Broad heaps praise on LSG’s Mayank Yadav

England's retired fast bowling great, Stuart Broad, believes Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav could forgo domestic cricket and transition directly to international level. Broad suggests this will strengthen Yadav for potential injury challenges, advocating the benefits of early exposure to the highest level of the sport.

"I don't think he needs to come through a grind of playing (domestic) cricket, his body will naturally harden up with the quality of cricket he is going to play," Broad, a member of the Star Sports Incredible Star Cast, told PTI in an exclusive interaction at the channel's studio here. "He has got a really smooth run up, he has got a brace front-leg delivery (when the bowler's leg acts as a brake to help transfer the run up speed into action), he knows the line and length, he is trying to bowl and has genuine pace," he said. "The best learning place for any young bowler is as high a standard as you could possibly play. I did a lot of my learning at international cricket, played at a young age, he is learning on the job in the IPL, playing against the best — that is just the best place to learn.

Broad said expediting the 21-year-old to top-flight cricket would only work in his favour, since India have "got something special" in him.

"I would be very tempted to get him in and around the Indian setup, just not necessarily (he) has to play, just to learn from the quality of players that they have because India have got something special on their hands if they manage him well," he said.

𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙍 𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀! 🔥🔥



Mayank Yadav with an absolute ripper to dismiss Cameron Green 👏



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/sMDrfmlZim — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

Broad, however, said Yadav will have to prepare himself for the tough challenges that every player faces.

"Yes, he is going to pick up injuries, he is going to have time out of the game because of the genuine pace that he bowls, but he looks in fantastic rhythm. Two Player of the Match (awards) in his first two IPL games is almost unheard of as a fast bowler," he said. "I expect him to play all three formats. I am sure he swings the red ball just judging by his seam position with the white, but we also need to manage expectations around him. He is not going to get a Player of the Match every single game," Broad added.

(With PTI inputs)