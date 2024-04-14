Advertisement

Once touted as the next big thing after Sachin Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw has often failed to impress with the bat. The batter is a key part of the hitting arsenal for the Delhi Capitals. However, he has not been capable of putting up big numbers on the scoreboard, and his risk-taking strategy often leads the team into catastrophe. The Capitals are yet to put up a strong showcase in the IPL 2024 season after wins over CSK and LSG. Amid the team's horrendous showcase, a former Team India bowler has launched a tirade over the batter's poor performance.

Also Read: Viral: Jaipur Wax Museum Unveiled Virat Kohli Statue Sparks Hilarious Reactions Online

Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw's daredevil approach blasted by Indian bowling legend

DC pulled off a miraculous victory over LSG in their last campaign as they chased down the given target. Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for the Capitals and put up some good numbers on the board. But his aggressive showcase was marred after he hit a reckless shot that cost him his wicket. Harbhajan Singh, a former player for India, was doing commentary for Star Sports, openly vented his displeasure with Shaw's stroke preference, implying that Delhi was placed in a risky situation by taking such needless risks.

Advertisement

India's Prithvi Shaw in action for Delhi Capitals during an IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City | Image: BCCI



“What was he doing there? If I were at Delhi Capitals, I would have beaten him continuously. There was no need for that shot, and he put Delhi in trouble. When you are batting well, you should make it count, but Prithvi has this habit of going for reckless shots. This should have been avoided,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Also Read: LEGENDS CONVERGE: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma seen together preceding MI vs CSK

Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals stood tall over the Lucknow Super Giants after debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk fired off the gates to deliver a spectacular knock of 55 off 35 balls. Skipper Rishabh Pant equally contributed with a productive knock of 441 runs which brought them closer to a victory.

In terms of bowling, Kuldeep Yadav was unhinged as he restricted the LSG batters by claiming three wickets in four overs. His sheer bowling earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Advertisement

DC will be up for a battle when they face the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in an away match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024.