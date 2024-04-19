Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous run in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Despite some power-packed performance, the team has been struggling in terms of form, a couple of players have been the reason why the team has been winning matches. It is safe to say that the Hardik Pandya era did not take off to a good start. But in the latest match-up at the Mullanpur Stadium in Punjab, Jasprit Bumrah was among the shining stars of the team. The pace bowler has excelled in the limited-over format and keeps his case for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. Bumrah's spell was immaculate and received praise from cricket legend Ian Bishop.

Also Read: Leader Rohit Sharma instructs Akash Madhwal in front of captain Hardik Pandya during PBKS vs MI

Advertisement

Ian Bishop is gushing over Jasprit Bumrah's excellent performance

After seeing Jasprit Bumrah's astonishing session in MI's exciting victory over PBKS in Mullanpur, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop declared he would offer a fast-bowling PHD to Bumrah. MI's bowling attack was not very impressive overall, but Bumrah's 3/21 spell was quite important in helping his team win by a narrow nine runs. Bishop thinks that even before Bumrah retires from cricket, he possesses the understanding and skill of the game to conduct fast-bowling masterclasses for ambitious young players throughout India.

Advertisement

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his teammate after taking a wicket during an IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Mullanpur Stadium | Image: BCCI

"If I could anoint Jasprit Bumrah with a fast bowling PHD, I would. He is a terrific communicator, Knowledgable & articulate. I’d then have him hold bowling lectures to young for aspiring seam bowlers across the country at all levels. I wouldn’t wait until he retired. #prefessor" Bishop tweeted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Also Read: 'Captain needs to find some form': Ex-AUS skipper offers unfiltered analysis on Pandya's captaincy

Advertisement

Punjab Kings lost to the Mumbai Indians on Thursday by nine runs, despite a fantastic last-minute performance by batsman Ashutosh Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav's 78- innings helped Mumbai achieve a previous score of 192-7. Punjab was down 49 to 5 at one point, but they rallied to hit 183 in 19.1 overs. Ishan Kishan was out of the game early in Mumbai's batting innings, but his opening partner Rohit Sharma scored 36 off of 25 balls. While clearing the path for Yadav, who achieved his second half-century of the season with three sixes and seven fours, Rohit hammered three sixes.