Former West Indies cricketer and respected commentator Ian Bishop recently shared his choice for the best captain in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, and his pick might raise a few eyebrows. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Bishop participated in a series of elimination rounds to determine his favorite captain, standing by Shreyas Iyer until the very end.

Ian Bishop picks his favourite captain of IPL 2024

When presented with a choice between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, Ian Bishop initially favored the Gujarat Titans captain. He then moved on to choose Sanju Samson over Gill. In the final round, Ian Bishop had to decide between Shreyas Iyer and Samson, ultimately opting for Iyer as his top pick.

The process didn't stop there. Ian Bishop continued to pick Shreyas Iyer over the remaining captains until the last name on the list, which turned out to be Hardik Pandya.

Ian Bishop's choice of Shreyas Iyer as the best captain of IPL 2024 is indeed surprising, considering the talent and experience of other seasoned captains in the tournament. However, it speaks volumes about the faith Bishop has in Iyer's leadership abilities and his potential to guide his team to success.

Shreyas Iyer has been captaining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024 and has shown commendable leadership qualities on the field. His strategic acumen, calm demeanor under pressure, and ability to make crucial decisions in crunch situations have earned him praise from experts and fans alike.

While the IPL is still in its midway stage, and a lot can change as the tournament progresses, Ian Bishop's surprising choice underscores the impact Shreyas Iyer has had as a captain in the early stages of IPL 2024. It will be interesting to see if Iyer can live up to Bishop's endorsement and lead KKR to a successful campaign in the remainder of the tournament.

KKR are currently in the top two of the IPL 2024 points table. KKR have won four out of five games they have played thus far in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.