Ian Bishop SLAMMED by fans for Virat Kohli commentary, APOLOGISES 'I take an 'L' on that one'
Virat Kohli's deliberate approach to his innings sparked a debate among cricket fans and experts alike. Ian Bishop faced criticism for calling it a quick fifty.
Ian Bishop has issued an apology on social media following his commentary on Virat Kohli's batting performance against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli reached his fifty in 39 balls during the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 6, ultimately scoring an unbeaten 113 off 72 balls. Kohli's knock went in vain as Jos Buttler smashed a century of his own to guide RR to a 6-wicket victory.
Ian Bishop apologises for saying Virat Kohli took ‘just 39 balls’ to complete his fifty
This century by Virat Kohli was noted as the joint-slowest in IPL history, with only Brendon McCullum in 2008 and Manish Pandey in 2009 having played longer innings. Kohli's deliberate approach to his innings sparked a debate among cricket fans and analysts alike.
While some questioned the strike rate of Virat Kohli's innings, others highlighted the importance of his anchoring role, especially considering the inconsistent performance of the RCB top and middle order in the ongoing season.
During the live broadcast, Ian Bishop had praised Virat Kohli for reaching his fifty "in just 39 balls," a remark that faced criticism from a viewer on social media. Ian Bishop responded promptly to the criticism, admitting his mistake by saying, "I take an 'L' on that one." He acknowledged his oversight, stating, "I am very aware of what T20 batting entails, and my choice of words was inaccurate. I recognize the need to be more precise in my commentary to align with the dynamics of the T20 format." Bishop concluded his message with a sincere apology.
Currently, Rajasthan Royals lead the IPL points table with eight points from four matches, maintaining an unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are struggling with only two points from five matches, placing them eighth in the league standings.
