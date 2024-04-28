Advertisement

KKR team mentor Gautam Gambhir recently talked about his fierce competitor Virat Kohli. The two hugged it out earlier in the IPL 2024, during the RCB vs KKR game. Since then, Virat Kohli has already addressed what equation he shares with his former Team India teammate, and in turn, Gautam Gambhir has also paid heed to the same.

Gautam Gambhir on one thing he could learn from Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have been at times at loggerheads with each other. There have been two infamous occasions when the two charged at each other and had an altercation. However, this season it has been all calm and cool between the two. During the RCB vs KKR match that took place earlier in the IPL 2024, the two shared an internet-breaking moment by embracing each other. In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Gambhir laid out that it is just the media that hypes a rivalry between him and Kohli, and in reality, there is mutual respect between them. In the same interview, he was asked to put forward one thing he could learn from Virat.

To that he stated that Kohli knows how to shake a leg and could render some lessons about his dance moves to him.

"Even if I want to, I cannot pull off even one move. So if I had to learn something from Virat, it would be his dance moves (smiles)"-Gambhir said.

Gambhir's KKR will meet in-form DC on April 29 at Eden Gardens. They dropped their most recent encounter against the Punjab Kings and will be looking to rebound from two consecutive losses.

