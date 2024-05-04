Advertisement

The evolution of batting in modern times is such that amazing power-hitting is gradually turning cricket stadium sizes irrelevant, veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin warned on Saturday, worried that the tendency may make the game too one-sided. Ashwin's comment came in response to teams' mammoth totals in this year's IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin on stadium boundary being shortened

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved totals of 277 and 287, although scores of 250 have been eclipsed by teams this season thanks to generous assistance from the extra batter in the form of impact substitutions.

"The stadiums built back in the day are not relevant in the modern day. The bats that were used back then were also used for gully cricket. With LED boards of the sponsors being used, the boundary has come in by 10 yards," Ashwin, one of the leading voices in global cricket, said during a promotional event for his IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin believes that if the current tendency continues, the game will become increasingly one-sided in the future.

"It is tilting too far on other side, which will make someone's misery your great time. Bowlers will need mental boost," the straight-talker said.

However Ashwin also firmly believes that a good bowler will find his footing and stand out among the pack with his innovations.

"Game shifts balance and you have to find answers. There's clear window to differentiate yourself," Ashwin said.

He is pleased that the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack has not suffered as much as some of the other teams, despite his admiration for the batters' ball-striking ability over time.

"If you look at the Industrial rate (average runs conceded by teams in IPL), we have gone for less. We defended 180 in Jaipur in one game which was huge," he said "But you are certainly marvelled at ball-striking. At the end of the day spectators come to watch fours and sixes," said India's second highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Ashwin's hilarious take on boundary size this season.

"The ground in Jaipur, the boundary is huge. When I saw that, Dhruv Jurel said: "Bhaiyya this is so big" and I told him "Dhruv, atleast let it be somewhere". Watching that, I felt at this stage of my career, I would need a bicycle to reach the (Sawai Man Singh) boundary.

"Then in the next stadium, I felt I could walk and the next I could run and then in one I felt if I spit my Chewing gum, it will cross the boundary rope for a six," said Ashwin.

The Royals' bowling coach Shane Bond summed it up aptly.

"For bowlers now, if you can bowl well, you can make a lot of money. Batting has evolved and bowling is catching up," the former New Zealand speedster said.

(With inputs from PTI)