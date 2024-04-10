Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a narrow 2-run victory over Kings Punjab (PBKS). This T20 encounter saw SRH posting 182/9, with Nitish Kumar Reddy excelling both with the ball (1/33) and the bat (64 off 37). PBKS fought hard with Shashank Singh's unbeaten 46 off 25, but fell just short at 180/6. Arshdeep Singh's 4/29 for PBKS added drama, but ultimately SRH emerged victorious. The match was a showcase of skill and intensity, with each team's standout performers leaving a significant impact on the game.

Also Read: SRH's 20-year-old being hailed as 'NEXT BIG THING' after debut IPL fifty

Advertisement

Heinrich Klaasen delivers possibly the best stumping of the IPL 2024 season

In their IPL 2024 matchup against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a tight 2-run victory in an exciting match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Hyderabad successfully maintained their score despite a late surge from PBKS's inexperienced Indian combo of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh, who set a tough goal of 183 runs for the hosts in Chandigarh. Even though PBKS needed 29 runs from the last six deliveries, they were terribly unable to reach the objective, and Jaydev Unadkat held his nerve to give the Sunrisers the victory.

Advertisement

In the fifth over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar offered a full-length ball outside off stump that tempted Dhawan to move down the track, setting up a crucial moment in the game. Dhawan failed to make contact with the delivery with wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen positioned close to the stumps, allowing Klaasen to demonstrate his lightning-fast reflexes. Klaasen collected the ball in an instant and quickly loosened the bails, forcing Dhawan to return to the pavilion.

The amazing speed at which the delivery was bowled—a whopping 140 kilometres per hour—added to the drama of the stumping.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

Advertisement

Having struggled early in the powerplay phase and lost three wickets with just 27 runs on the board—the fewest this season—Punjab Kings faced a difficult task in chasing 183 runs. The 38-run partnership between Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran offered consistency, but Curran's departure halted their progress. Raza then teamed up with Shashank Singh, and they were propelled forward by a quick 19 from Jitesh Sharma. With Ashutosh Sharma hitting 33 off 15 balls and Shashank Singh batting at the other end with 46 off 25, their significant contributions almost ensured an incredible victory. The valiant Punjab Kings came agonisingly close to winning but lost by two runs.

PBKS will now be seen in action against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 13, 2024. On the other hand, SRH will be facing RCB on Monday, April 15, 2024.