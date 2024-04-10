×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

'If it was MS Dhoni..': Klaasen's CRAZY act on Bhuvi's 140 kmph thunderbolt leaves Dhawan STUMPED

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's full-length ball tempts Dhawan to advance, but a swift reaction by wicketkeeper Klaasen results in a lightning-quick stumping, dismisses SD.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
PBKS vs SRH: Heinrich Klaasen STUMPS Shikhar Dhawan
PBKS vs SRH: Heinrich Klaasen STUMPS Shikhar Dhawan | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a narrow 2-run victory over Kings Punjab (PBKS). This T20 encounter saw SRH posting 182/9, with Nitish Kumar Reddy excelling both with the ball (1/33) and the bat (64 off 37). PBKS fought hard with Shashank Singh's unbeaten 46 off 25, but fell just short at 180/6. Arshdeep Singh's 4/29 for PBKS added drama, but ultimately SRH emerged victorious. The match was a showcase of skill and intensity, with each team's standout performers leaving a significant impact on the game.

Also Read: SRH's 20-year-old being hailed as 'NEXT BIG THING' after debut IPL fifty

Advertisement

Heinrich Klaasen delivers possibly the best stumping of the IPL 2024 season

In their IPL 2024 matchup against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a tight 2-run victory in an exciting match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Hyderabad successfully maintained their score despite a late surge from PBKS's inexperienced Indian combo of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh, who set a tough goal of 183 runs for the hosts in Chandigarh. Even though PBKS needed 29 runs from the last six deliveries, they were terribly unable to reach the objective, and Jaydev Unadkat held his nerve to give the Sunrisers the victory.

Advertisement

In the fifth over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar offered a full-length ball outside off stump that tempted Dhawan to move down the track, setting up a crucial moment in the game. Dhawan failed to make contact with the delivery with wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen positioned close to the stumps, allowing Klaasen to demonstrate his lightning-fast reflexes. Klaasen collected the ball in an instant and quickly loosened the bails, forcing Dhawan to return to the pavilion.

The amazing speed at which the delivery was bowled—a whopping 140 kilometres per hour—added to the drama of the stumping.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

Advertisement

Having struggled early in the powerplay phase and lost three wickets with just 27 runs on the board—the fewest this season—Punjab Kings faced a difficult task in chasing 183 runs. The 38-run partnership between Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran offered consistency, but Curran's departure halted their progress. Raza then teamed up with Shashank Singh, and they were propelled forward by a quick 19 from Jitesh Sharma. With Ashutosh Sharma hitting 33 off 15 balls and Shashank Singh batting at the other end with 46 off 25, their significant contributions almost ensured an incredible victory. The valiant Punjab Kings came agonisingly close to winning but lost by two runs.

PBKS will now be seen in action against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 13, 2024. On the other hand, SRH will be facing RCB on Monday, April 15, 2024. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Black Eyed Peas

Health Benefits Of Lobia

a few seconds ago
Gukesh D playing against Fabiano Caruana in FIDE Candidates Chess

Gukesh downs Abasov

a few seconds ago
Bitcoin

Hong Kong's first BTC ETF

a minute ago
Maruti Suzuki price increase

Maruti Suzuki price hike

a minute ago
Mamata Wants to Save Those Behind Bomb Blast: Amit Shah | LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma for PBKS

2 minutes ago
Tiger Reserves of India

Tiger Reserves Of India

2 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

IPL, MI vs RCB Preview

3 minutes ago
Big setback for Mamata govt: Kolkata HC orders CBI probe

Sandeshkhali Update

5 minutes ago
Vishnu Vishal and Soori

Vishnu Vishal-Soori Feud

5 minutes ago
Ice for beauty routine

Ice Facial For Skincare

7 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

7 minutes ago
Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad

Never received a red card

8 minutes ago
Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged

Nandi Statue Vandalised

9 minutes ago
Forex news

Dollar strengthens

14 minutes ago
Marcelino Abad

news

17 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

17 minutes ago
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri's post

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News14 hours ago

  3. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World15 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo