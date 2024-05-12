Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians franchise has been a constant point of scrutiny after the return of Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder returned to his boyhood club and attracted sensationalism after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper. The fans were critical of the move as they wanted Rohit to lead as the skipper as he brought prosperity. Rumors also escalated that Rohit and Hardik had a rift that brewed after the all-rounder was appointed as the captain of the franchise. Amid the alleged tension between the two colleagues, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has weighed in on the situation.

Michael Clarke lays his verdict over the purported Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya issue as T20 World Cup looms

Even though Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma efficiently worked with each other as teammates, rumours had it that both of them have some tension between them. Since Rohit is still the leader of the Indian Cricket Team and the T20 World Cup is approaching, a lot of questions were over the appointment of Pandya in the 15-man squad, given that his form was a subject of debate.

Amid the turmoil in the Mumbai Indians camp, Michael Clarke kept his thoughts over the alleged rift rumours between Rohit and Pandya. During his appearance at the Around the Wicket podcast, the former Aussie skipper feels that Rohit and Hardik have squashed any tensions they had, as Rohit has a strong influence in building the T20 World Cup squad, and Pandya wouldn't make the cut if there was any tension between the two.

"You know what… knowing Rohit Sharma, he will wrap his arms around Hardik Pandya. That shows the character that Rohit is. He is the Indian captain, and trust me: He wants to win that World Cup. He has had a lot of say in the 15 that is picked by India.

“It's very different to; Let's say the Australian 15. They are heavily focused on spin bowling. If the beef between Rohit and Hardik was as strong as people think, Hardik wouldn't be in that World Cup campaign. The Indian captain has that much power,” Clarke said.

While Michael Clarke firmly believes that there are no issues between the two players, he believes there is some division in the MI camp. But Rohit knows Hardik's importance in the team, and even the all-rounder believes he needs to work out in his form.