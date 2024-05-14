Advertisement

For Indian cricket fans, especially those who support the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir is without a doubt a great idol. He cemented his legacy with the squad by leading KKR to two IPL victories while serving as captain. Even after he gave up playing cricket, Gambhir has now emerged to be an important mentor for KKR in the 2024 Indian Premier League. His guidance has been crucial in KKR's success this season as they became the first team to earn a playoffs spot.

Also Read: Ambati Rayudu reveals MS Dhoni's dedication to fitness at 42

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir reveals his only decision to regret as a KKR captain

The former skipper and now the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir, has disclosed his one regret after his two IPL titles (2012) and (2014). Gambhir claimed that throughout his playing tenure with the team, he was not able to fully realise Suryakumar Yadav's potential.

Advertisement

When he joined KKR in 2014, Suryakumar Yadav was regarded as the team's finisher; however, he departed following the 2017 season. Even though Yadav had moments of brilliance, many thought he ought to have been moved up to the first team. But this was impeded by the team's crowded batting lineup, and Yadav finally asked to be let go. 2018 saw him return to the Mumbai Indians, where he has gone on to become one of the league's best batters. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Gautam Gambhir revealed:

“A leader’s role is to identify the best potential and show it to the world. If there is one regret I have in my seven years of captaincy is that me and as a team never managed to use Suryakumar Yadav to the best of his potential,”

“And the reason was down to combinations. You can only play one player at No. 3. And as a leader, you have to think about the other 10 players in the XI as well. He would have been way more effective at No. 3, but was equally good at No. 7,”

Electric atmosphere at Eden today!! Thank u Kolkata 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/yUZ6ud31b7 — Gautam Gambhir (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GautamGambhir)

Also Read: LeBron James attends Game 4 between Celtics and Cavaliers in Cleveland

After joining the Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in India. In the realm of cricket, he rose swiftly to the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings. Suryakumar led the Indian squad in 2023 and had an outstanding performance. India has big hopes for him as the T20 World Cup 2024 draws near right after the IPL, the tournament will take place in the USA and the West Indies.