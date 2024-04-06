×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

'I’m right behind you boy': Yuvraj Singh posts a hilarious MEME to SCOLD his mentee Abhishek Sharma

Following his incredible innings against Chennai Super Kings, Abhishek Sharma has received another acknowledgement plus warning from Yuvraj SIngh.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma
Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Abhishek Sharma is turning out to be quite a revelation for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. The left-handed batter played another scorcher in the tournament on Friday against Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 166 on a slow track, Sharma smashed sixes from the outset and gave a head start to SRH in the powerplay. Hyderabad fed on the momentum entailed by Sharma's 12-ball 37-run knock and registered a comfortable 6-wicket win over CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Also Read | Steve Smith contemplates on the obstacles of taking Warner's spot

Yuvraj Singh warns his mentee Abhishek Sharma for the second time

After being adjudged as the Player of the Match in the SRH vs CSK game, Abhishek Sharma gave a shoutout to his mentor Yuvraj Singh. This is Sharma's second man-of-the-match performance and both times, he has received one-of-a-kind kudos and chide from his guru Yuvraj Singh.

Following a spectacular knock against Mumbai Indians, Abhishek Sharma got the acknowledgement from Singh through the following words.

"Waah sir Abhishek waah great innings but what a splendid shot to get out on! Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Special  waiting for you now Anhishek Sharma."

Yuvraj Singh was happy with his prodigy's performance but at the same time chided him for his wrong shot selection.

The same drill has continued following Abhishek Sharma's second match-winning innings. Singh is yet again impressed but reprimands him for the way he got out.

"I’m right behind you boy …well played again - but bad shot to get out on."  

While he is in sublime form, Abhishek Sharma still needs to do some work to impress his boss, completely.
 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

IPLChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansSunrisers Hyderabad

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

