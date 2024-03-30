Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KKR emerged victorious by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare. The match saw RCB posting a competitive total of 182/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's brilliant unbeaten knock of 83* off 59 balls. In response, KKR chased down the target with ease, reaching 186/3 in just 16.5 overs. Sunil Narine was the standout performer, claiming 1 wicket for 40 runs and smashing 47 runs off 22 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Also Read: Venkatesh Iyer's fifty, Narine's cameo carry KKR to 7-wicket win

Advertisement

Michael Vaughan slams RCB’s bowling attack against KKR

Bengaluru suffered a blow in a 7-wicket loss against Kolkata at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, their second loss of the IPL 2024 season. After this defeat, former England captain Michael Vaughan voiced his concerns about Bengaluru's chances of winning the IPL championship with their current bowling team. The Faf du Plessis-led squad struggled against Kolkata, dropping to sixth position in the points table with two points from three games, despite a recent triumph over Punjab.

Advertisement

Following the game, Vaughan said on the social networking site "X" that, given their present bowling lineup, Virat Kohli and his squad could have trouble winning the IPL. Bengaluru set a target of 183 runs, however they could not keep up the run rate at home, and Kolkata was able to accomplish the mark with 7 wickets and 19 balls remaining.

Impossible for @RCBTweets to win the IPL with this bowling attack .. #OnOn #IPL2024live — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan)

Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder for India, added his voice to the chorus of voices criticising RCB's bowling performance against KKR and highlighting the need for them to solve their bowling problems.

RCB really need to sort their bowling. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

Also Read: IPL 2024: Virat Kohli faces flak for slow innings against KKR

What went wrong with RCB’s bowling?

In the match against KKR, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, and Yash Dayal—three of Bengaluru's primary bowlers—struggled with high economy rates. Siraj gave up 46 runs in three overs at a 15.33 economy rate; Joseph gave up 34 runs in two overs at a 17.33 economy rate; and Dayal gave up 45 runs in four overs at an 11.50 economy rate. Australia's Cameron Green, an all-rounder, was the only RCB bowler to keep his economy rate below ten, giving up seven runs in an over.

Superstar batsman Virat Kohli scored an incredible 83 off only 49 balls, but RCB still managed to score 182 runs in the first innings at a cost of six wickets. However, early in the second innings, KKR had the upper hand because to a strong opening combination between Phil Salt and Sunil Narine. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Venkatesh Iyer then played a vital innings, scoring his eighth IPL half-century as KKR won their sixth straight match against RCB.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru-based team will now concentrate on their next game, which is slated to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, against the Lucknow Super Giants, after their loss to Kolkata.