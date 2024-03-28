×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

'In India, the tradition is like...': Ex-KKR player calls out 'stupid and annoying' IPL practice

Several foreign cricketers in Kolkata Knight Riders were frustrated by head coach Chandrakant Pandit's "militant" style of functioning during the previous edition of the IPL, former South Africa and Namibia all-rounder David Wiese, who played for the franchise last year, has claimed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
KKR team in IPL 2023
KKR team in IPL 2023 | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Several foreign cricketers in Kolkata Knight Riders were frustrated by head coach Chandrakant Pandit's "militant" style of functioning during the previous edition of the IPL, former South Africa and Namibia all-rounder David Wiese, who played for the franchise last year, has claimed.

The 38-year-old all-rounder, who played three IPL games for KKR in 2023, said foreign cricketers weren't happy at being tutored on how to behave or what to wear by the coach.

Advertisement

"He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian that type of stuff. Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who've played all over the world, they don't need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time. So, that was tough," said Wiese on the podcast 'Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer' recently.

Pandit took charge as KKR's head coach after New Zealander Brendon McCullum quit the job in 2022. The much-admired coach, who played five Tests for India, coached Vidarbha to successive Ranji Trophy titles in in 2018 and 2019. He later guided Madhya Pradesh to its maiden Ranji title in 2022.

Advertisement

Wiese, who was part of the Namibia side that played the 2022 T20 World Cup, said he saw players unhappy with Pandit's style of coaching.

"...he liked to do things a certain way and that didn't sit well with certain players. It caused a little bit of tension in the changing room.

Advertisement

"Guys were frustrated, there was a lot that changed over the last couple of years (when McCullum was around) and the new coach brought in some new things that he though would bring success to us," Wiese, who first played the IPL in 2015, said.

Wiese added he wasn't too bothered about the environment around him.

Advertisement

"I'm like 'listen it's your circus, you run the show. End of the day, I am here just to play. If you tell me to do this, I'll do it'. I'm not the guy who's going to bump heads or anything. But there are certain players who are a bit more stubborn than me," he said.

Two-time champions KKR had a disappointing season last year finishing seventh and Wiese said he felt frustrated because he didn't get more opportunities to showcase his talent.

Advertisement

"...that frustration was more because of the fact that I played those games. I didn't really get the opportunity to do much.

"I did hit a couple of sixes but didn't really get the opportunity to showcase my skills there, and never got picked again in the team that was struggling with players," he added.

Advertisement

"I think if I hadn't played a single game it would've been fine but the fact that I played three games, had a taste, did relatively well and then didn't get another chance in a team that is struggling, that was the more frustrating part." Wiese said he didn't get the same vibe in IPL 2023, which he got in his first year in the tournament in 2015.

"I don't know if that's because Ive played in every single franchise tournament now. Honestly, it felt like just another franchise tournament. It didn't have the hyped feeling." 

Advertisement

Wiese was also uncomfortable with some of the dressing room celebratory, including smudging faces with cake on someone's birthdays. He called it stupid and annoying.

"In India, the tradition is like that you cut the cake and then somebody feeds it to you and then you feed it to everybody else. Then somewhere through that they'll put a little smudge on your face and then some guy decided, it's going to be funny just smash cake in your face.

Advertisement

"It's such a nice cake, why go out and make nice cake then smash it all over the face... it's almost inedible. It's really annoying.

"They felt that I wasn't too keen on it so they came to me and said, 'it's your birthday, there's a cake waiting for you, do you want (it) to (be) smashed in your face or you don't want to be that guy'. I said 'do what you've got to do, just keep it out of my hair'.

Advertisement

"I took the cake in my ear.. (they) took a piece and shoved it in my ear. It's such a stupid tradition, but it is what it is." 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Testament: The Story of Moses

Is Testament Accurate?

a minute ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

2 minutes ago
Rape Case

5 Year Old Raped & Killed

2 minutes ago
Chauffeur

CARS24 driver-on-demand

4 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

6 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

7 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

7 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

10 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

13 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

15 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

16 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

20 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

21 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

22 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

23 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

24 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo