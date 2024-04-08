×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Injured Mayank Yadav likely to miss LSG's next match against Delhi Capitals

Young pace sensation Mayank Yadav in all likelihood will miss Lucknow Super Giants next IPL match against Delhi Capitals at home on April 12 because of an abdominal niggle which will require monitoring over the week, the franchise’s CEO stated on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mayank Yadav LSG
Mayank Yadav LSG | Image:ipl
Mayank suffered the niggle during LSG’s 33-run win over Gujarat Titans at Lucknow on Sunday night.

“Mayank felt soreness in lower abdominal area and as a precaution we are managing his workload over the next week. We hope to see him soon on the field,” said Vinod Bisht, the CEO of the Super Giants in a statement.

However, the statement meant that Mayank might be a non-starter even in LSG’s weekend game (April 14) against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

With Bisht being non-committal about his possible return to action, things aren't exactly looking great for the injury prone speedster. While one match absence is safely on cards, lower abdominal injuries for fast bowlers does take more time to heal.

On Sunday night, Mayank walked off the field with LSG physio after bowling just one over against the Titans.

The ultra-quick pacer, who generally crosses the 150 kmph mark effortlessly, could barely go past 140 kmph in his lone over, fourth of the GT innings, in which he conceded 13 runs.

He did not return to the field for the rest of the night. At that time, his absence was attributed to a side strain.

After the match, LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya had said that Mayank looked alright.

“I don't know what is happening. I had a brief chat and he seemed okay, which is a positive. Whatever conversation I have had, whatever we see, he has a good head on his shoulder. Really excited to see how his carer pans out,” Krunal said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Mayank, who made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings in this IPL, had taken six wickets from two matches before limping out in the third game.

Legendary West Indian batter Brian Lara on Monday appreciated Mayank’s abilities but said the young turk needed to work closely with a senior pace like Jasprit Bumrah.

“He has to stay a step ahead. He's got to learn. He's got to talk to big bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah. He's got to get as much information as possible, stay one step ahead. I think he's got all the goods to become a great fast bowler,” Lara said in the Star Sports Press Room.

It must also be metioned that Mayank has been able to play only one first-class game in two seasons since his senior debut and this season missed the entire Ranji Trophy tournament due to a side strain developed while bowling to a senior India player during personal net session before the start of the first-class season. 

