IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's mighty Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to kick start its IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2, 2023. Mumbai Indians will like to forget its dreadful performances from last year's IPL, where it finished at the bottom of the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The five-time IPL champions have since then acquired a few players who they can bank on to do well in the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma will be able to lead Mumbai Indians to the sixth IPL title this year.

MI's strongest possible XI for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians' Best XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Jhye Richardson.

MI's full squad for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians' Full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier

MI's full schedule for IPL 2023

RCB vs MI on April 2 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs MI on April 11 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs KKR on April 16 in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

SRH vs MI on April 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs PBKS on April 22 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

GT vs MI on April 25 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs RR on April 30 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs MI on May 3 in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs RCB on May 9 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs GT on May 12 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs MI on May 16 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs SRH on May 21 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI