Top Trending Stories

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:52 IST

IPL 2024: A list of injured and replacement players from all Indian Premier League teams

Take a look at the lost of player who have been ruled out of the IPL 2024 season due to injury or have withdrew from the tournament.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
mohammed shami surgery
mohammed shami surgery | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
The Indian Premier League is all set to begin in a couple of days, and the anticipation is at an all-time high. But this year, the season has been marred with injuries and the players opting out to play. The teams have been dealing with jolts as players as several players are sustaining injuries when they are on national duty. It has affected their initial strategy, which could hamper the overall blueprint they have kept in mind to make their franchise successful this season. Let's take a look at all of the players who have been injured and have a look at their replacements selected by the franchises. 

Also Read: SA star Keshav Maharaj seeks Ram Lalla's blessings at Ayodhya after reaching India for IPL 2024

IPL 2024: List of players out of IPL 2024 season and their replacements 

Chennai Super Kings - Devon Conway: CSK's star opener will miss out on the beginning of the IPL 2024 season due to a thumb injury, and the franchise hasn't named a replacement for him. It is being reported that Rachin Ravindra or Ajionkya Rahane could temporarily take over until he is fit to compete.  

Chennai Super Kings - Matheesha Pathirana: The young Sri Lankan bowler sustained a hamstring injury that will hold him back. Pathirana will miss out on a couple of games. The CSK management has yet to talk to SLC over the extent of his injury, and no replacement has been announced yet.

Delhi Capitals - Harry Brook: The Englishman opted out of the IPL 2024 season citing personal reasons, and it could be a significant setback since the Capitals bought him for ₹4 Cr. at the Auction in Dubai. Brook's replacement hasn't been named as the team will look to explore internally who could be an ideal substitute.

Mumbai Indians - Suryakumar Yadav: A major heartbreak for the Mumbai squad as the number one T20I batter failed his medical test by the NCA and is likely to miss the first match for MI. But there is a chance that he could bounce back as he is expected to undergo another fitness Test on March 21st.

Also Read: Five Virat Kohli innings that prove he is the king of the IPL

Delhi Capitals - Lungi Ngidi: In another shocker for the Capitals, Ngidi hasn't recovered from the lower back injury that he sustained at the SA20. The Capitals have recruited Australian cricketer Jake Fraser-McGurk to replace Ngidi.

Mumbai Indians - Dilshan Madushanka: The pacer from Sri Lanka sustained an injury during the T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. he will miss out on a couple of matches. The MI management has replaced him with Proteas U19 star Kwena Maphaka.

Gujarat Titans - Mohammed Shami: Team India's ODI World Cup will miss out on the entire IPL 2024 season after undergoing an ankle injury. They have signed Sandeep Warrier as a replacement. 

Mumbai Indians - Jason Behrendroff: Behrendroff sustained a leg injury when he was training in Perth, Australia. The Aussie pacer will miss out on the entire season. MI has brought in Luke Wood, a left-arm fast bowler as Jason's substitute.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Jason Roy: Roy has opted out of the entire 2024 season due to personal reasons, and the Knights have brought in Phil Salt as his replacement.

Gujarat Titans - Robin Minz: Minz suffered a bike accident, which is expected to keep him off the field for a significant amount of time. A replacement is yet to be made by the GT management.

Lucknow Super Giants - Mark Wood: Wood pulled out of the season citing workload management by the ECB. Windies sensation Shamar Joseph has been named as his replacement. 

Rajasthan Royals - Prasidh Krishna: The BCCI clarified that Prasidh was ruled out of the IPL 2024 season after he underwent surgery on the left proximal quadriceps tendon last month. A replacement is yet to be made by the RR management.

Other stars that could miss out on IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders - Gus Atkinson: Replaced by Dushmantha Chameera

Gujarat Titans - Matthew Wade: Replacement not announced

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Whatsapp logo