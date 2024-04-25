Advertisement

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar ABD de Villiers has slammed the umpiring in IPL 2024 after Virat Kohli was controversially given out after the ball seemed to be going above waist height during RCB's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Virat Kohli dismissal created a huge uproar among fans and social media as the ball was visibly going over waist height.

However upon replay, it was revealed that Virat Kohli was marginally outside his crease and according to the rules if a batter is outside his crease then it is not ruled as a no ball.

As soon as Virat Kohli was given out, the RCB batter was visibly livid with the decision and stormed off the field. He even smashed a dustbin off the field and was then reprimanded by BCCI for breaching IPL code of conduct.

ABD de Villiers Slams silly Rule, asks for consistency

ABD de Villiers on his Instagram shared a clip from the 360 show and gave his verdict over the Virat Kohli dismissal.

The biggest problem ABD has with the rule is that there is no clarity. He fears that where exactly does the rule draw the line and make sure that the ball is going above waist height.

“What my problem with the whole thing is where is the clarity of the rules. What if the batter keeps advancing at what point do you say that okay now we can actually get Above waist height. Otherwise the ball's going to bounce like three times before it gets to the wicket," says the former South African batsman.

He further suggested that the umpires are over thinking things nowadays and urged the decision makers to make things more consistent.

“At what point do you draw the line. Things are getting a little bit sillier. That's why I cried out for clarity in the rules. Please guys, find a way, draw the lines. Use the technology and make it consistent”.

ABD thinks that if Virat Kohli was given out in this instance then in future other batters should also be given out in similar 50-50 situations.

"When it comes to rules. Consistency is all you need. If Virat Kohli was out in this instance, just let it be consistent for other players as well. You can't then have a 50-50 call in the other game and give it not out.