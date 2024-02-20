Advertisement

During the 2024 Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu, Punjab batsman Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the record books by becoming the fourth Indian player to smash five sixes in an over in first-class cricket. Abhishek achieved the feat while batting against Sai Kishore in Salem.

Abhishek Sharma hits 5 sixes in an over but gets slammed by former SRH coach

Facing Tamil Nadu's bowlers at Salem, Punjab found themselves on the back foot after being bowled out for 274 in response to Tamil Nadu's 435. Forced to follow-on with ample time left in the match, most teams would have opted for a cautious approach. However, Abhishek Sharma, the Punjab opener, had different plans.

With his partner Prabhsimran Singh dismissed early in the innings, Sharma took the aggressive route against Tamil Nadu's Sai Kishore. In a remarkable display of power-hitting, Sharma dispatched Kishore for five consecutive sixes in a single over. However, his onslaught came to an abrupt end when he fell victim to Pradosh Ranjan Paul after scoring a quickfire 36 off just 16 balls, including one four and five sixes.

This extraordinary passage of play witnessed five sixes, three wickets, seven dot balls, and little else. Despite Nehal Wadhera's valiant century, Tamil Nadu chased down the target with ease, winning the match by eight wickets.

Despite Sharma's remarkable feat, former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani, who served as the fielding coach and head scout at Sunrisers Hyderabad until 2023, Sharma's IPL franchise, expressed his dissatisfaction with the youngster's aggressive approach. Hemang Badani voiced his thoughts in the comment section of a post by SRH, where the franchise aimed to commend Sharma for his dynamic batting display.

“FIVE sixes in an over against Sai Kishore! FIVE! Our boy woke up and chose destruction,” SRH posted. Badani responded to the post with a critical message, writing “And got out for 36 in a 4 day game which his team lost, where they were trying to save the game. One needs to play according to the format and situation.”

And got out for 36 in a 4 day game which his team lost, where they were trying to save the game. One needs to play according to the format and situation — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 19, 2024