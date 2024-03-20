IPL 2024: BCCI reveal names of four Superstars who will perform at IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Advertisement

The excitement and anticipation for the IPL 2024 Opening ceremony is through the roof after the star-studded performances at the WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony. After a wait of more than a year, Indian Premier League is back and the first match will take place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. And BCCI is bringing out the big guns at the opening ceremony in Chennai.

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will perform at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony in Chennai. Not just, Akshay, Music maestro AR Rahman and singing legend Sonu Nigam will also perform on March 22nd before Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

