The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule for IPL 2024, slated to commence on March 22 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Over the initial two weeks, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate 21 exciting encounters spread across 10 different cities.

IPL 2024 brings forth several notable changes in leadership dynamics. Hardik Pandya returns as the captain for his former team, Mumbai Indians, while Shubman Gill embarks on his maiden IPL captaincy journey with Gujarat Titans. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have entrusted Shreyas Iyer with the captain's armband, succeeding Nitish Rana. Additionally, Rishabh Pant resumes his captaincy duties for Delhi Capitals, filling the void left by David Warner's absence in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins steps in as the new skipper for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking over from Aiden Markram.

MS Dhoni will continue to lead Chennai Super Kings once again, while KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, and Faf du Plessis also retain their positions as captains.

IPL 2024 Captains: List of skippers for all 10 teams

Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni (India)

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya (India)

Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant (India)

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shreyas Iyer (India)

Punjab Kings - Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson (India)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (Australia)

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (India)

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul (India)

IPL 2024 promises to deliver yet another exhilarating season of cricketing spectacle, captivating audiences worldwide with its blend of skill, excitement, and drama. With a schedule spanning two months, the IPL is slated to kickstart from March 22. The BCCI has released the schedule for the first 21 games only.