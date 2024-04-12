Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season is reaching the midway point soon and it feels like another season that will be filled with a close battle for the playoffs. With the race for the IPL playoffs 2024 heating up we asked Chat GPT to give its predictions on which four teams will make the cut and who will emerge victorious in the end.

The early part of the IPL has been dominated by teams like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. To help Chat GPT make its predictions we fed the AI with information regarding the squads of each teams. The current IPL 2024 Points Table and current forms of the teams.

While the Royals and Knight Riders are everyone’s pick for this year’s edition, the way Chennai Super Kings have played at their home have made them solid favourites to retain their IPL crown. There is still a long way to go in the tournament and teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyederabad are also in the contention.

ChatGPT has given some bold predictions on which team will win the IPL in 2024 and the results will certainly be surprising.

Here’s what ChatGPT had to say

Chennai Super Kings to miss out on Playoffs

In a surprising revelation, Chat GPT thinks that defending champions Chennai Super Kings will miss out on the playoffs. This certainly comes as a surprise considering CSK’s form this year. Contrary to popular belief ChatGPT thinks Gujarat Titans will make the cut.

Also Read | IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates: MI renews rivalry with RCB

Here are Chat GPT’s Top four predictions

ChatGPT Predictions

RCB to finish last

ChatGPT has given the verdict that considering Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s horrible start to the season their IPL 2024 tournament is in jeopardy and much to the disappointment of RCB fans, their franchise will finish last according to AI.

LSG will become Champions

Perhaps the boldest prediction made by the AI is that Lucknow Super Giants will become champions of IPL 2024 thanks to their knack of winning close games. According to ChatGPT, Rajasthan and Lucknow will face each other in qualifier 1, RR will advance to the finals. Gujarat Titans will beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator and then Lucknow Super Giants will go on to win both Qualifier 2 and Finals to be crowned champions.

