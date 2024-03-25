×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

IPL 2024: Clash ensues between Rohit & Hardik fans during GT vs MI match at Narendra Modi Stadium

A clash took place between two fan groups of Mumbai Indians fans during the GT vs MI match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | Image: JioCinema / X
The Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians have had a clash to experience at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Around 80 thousand fans were in presence for the clash as Hardik Pandya returned to his former franchise den as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians. His success in Gujarat has been impeccable, and he is expected to do the same in MI. However, the situation is tense among the MI fans as they have separated into two groups -- The Rohit Sharma fanbase and the Hardik Pandya fanbase -- and they have also clashed at the stands 

Also Read: Rohit Sharma reacts to 'HAMARA CAPTAIN KESA HO, ROHIT JESA HO' with Hardik Pandya on screen- WATCH

Clash ensues between two groups at Narendra Modi Stadium - WATCH 

The Mumbai Indians fans have been in a tussle ever since Hardik Pandya returned to the franchise and was handed the captaincy reins, and the unhappiness was on display at the Narendra Modi Stadium. There was a ruckus in the venue during the exciting match that went in till the final over. It is common to see fans of two different teams or franchises fighting each other. But here, the case is exactly the opposite. 

A video of the brawl between the Rohit fans and the Pandya fans from inside the stadium has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the two groups had a debate between the players, which turned heated. The matter did not stop there as a fight ensued among both groups.

Hardik Pandya did not have a spectacular start to his tenure as the MI skipper. He failed to break the jinx of losing the opening match since the 2012 season of the Indian Premier League. Some of his strategy throughout the game was also dubbed as controversial as it did not help out the team. For Pandya, who is a two-time IPL Finalist and a one-time champ with the Gujarat Titans, it could be rather embarrassing for him as he lost in his opening clash 

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's unrespectful treatment of Rohit Sharma in MI vs GT makes fans furious; Raina reacts

Shubman Gill made an excellent debut as Gujarat Titans captain with a thrilling six-run victory in their first IPL game due to Mumbai Indians' perplexing batting tactics. Jasprit Bumrah unleashed his express yorkers freely to assist Mumbai Indians with confining Gujarat Titans to 168/6. However, the pacer's work was insufficient as hitters like Tilak Varma and captain Hardik Pandya neglected to supplement his splendour.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

