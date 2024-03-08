Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is all set to return in 2024, and a lot of anticipation is hanging around it. Some of the world's premier cricketers will be in India and take part in the cricketing extravaganza that is not just popular in India, but several parts of the world. The action is all set to begin in March and will be in action until May, leading to the ICC T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean. This T20 cricket league draws top international talent and promises high-octane encounters with stiff competition among the franchises.

IPL 2024: Check out the fixtures released by BCCI

This year, the MS Dhoni-led defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, will open the IPL 2024 season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The fans will be able to watch a classic Dhoni vs Kohli clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced just half of the schedule due to the Lok Sabha elections. Check out the released fixtures for the IPL 2024 season.

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 22 Mar CSK vs RCB 6:30 Chennai 23 Mar



PBKS vs DC 2:30 Mohali KKR vs SRH 6:30 Kolkata 24 Mar RR vs LSG 2:30 Jaipur GT vs MI 6:30 Ahmedabad 25 Mar RCB vs PBKS 6:30 Bengaluru 26 Mar CSK vs GT 6:30 Chennai 27 Mar SRH vs MI 6:30 Hyderabad 28 Mar RR vs DC 6:30 Jaipur 29 Mar RCB vs KKR 6:30 Bengaluru 30 Mar LSG vs PBKS 6:30 Lucknow 31 Mar



GT vs SRH 2:30 Ahmedabad DC vs CSK 6:30 Vizag 1 Apr MI vs RR 6:30 Mumbai 2 Apr RCB vs LSG 6:30 Bengaluru 3 Apr DC vs KKR 6:30 Vizag 4 Apr GT vs PBKS 6:30 Ahmedabad 5 Apr SRH vs CSK 6:30 Hyderabad 6 Apr RR vs RCB 6:30 Jaipur 7 Apr MI vs DC 2:30 Mumbai LSG vs GT 6:30 Lucknow

The BCCI will announce the remaining fixtures after the dates for the Lok Sabha elections are announced to avoid a date clash in both events.

IPL 2024 Venues and Stadiums

Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Chennai: M.A. Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium Kolkata: Eden Garden Ahmadabad: Narendra Modi Stadium Mohali: Cricket Association's Bindra Stadium Bangalore: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Guwahati: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Lucknow: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Ahead of the IPL 2024, two colossal new have surfaced. Chennai Super Kings will miss out on their star opener, New Zealand's Devon Conway, as he needs to undergo rehab for a wrist injury. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Pat Cummins as their captain. Three teams have unveiled their jerseys, and there is more to come.