IPL 2024 complete schedule: Know full fixture list of Indian Premier League released by BCCI
Take a look at the dates for the IPL 2024 season released by the BCCI as the high-octane tournament is all set to commence from the month of March.
The Indian Premier League is all set to return in 2024, and a lot of anticipation is hanging around it. Some of the world's premier cricketers will be in India and take part in the cricketing extravaganza that is not just popular in India, but several parts of the world. The action is all set to begin in March and will be in action until May, leading to the ICC T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean. This T20 cricket league draws top international talent and promises high-octane encounters with stiff competition among the franchises.
IPL 2024: Check out the fixtures released by BCCI
This year, the MS Dhoni-led defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, will open the IPL 2024 season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The fans will be able to watch a classic Dhoni vs Kohli clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced just half of the schedule due to the Lok Sabha elections. Check out the released fixtures for the IPL 2024 season.
Date
Match
Time (IST)
Venue
|22 Mar
|CSK vs RCB
|6:30
|Chennai
|23 Mar
|PBKS vs DC
|2:30
|Mohali
|KKR vs SRH
|6:30
|Kolkata
|24 Mar
|RR vs LSG
|2:30
|Jaipur
|GT vs MI
|6:30
|Ahmedabad
|25 Mar
|RCB vs PBKS
|6:30
|Bengaluru
|26 Mar
|CSK vs GT
|6:30
|Chennai
|27 Mar
|SRH vs MI
|6:30
|Hyderabad
|28 Mar
|RR vs DC
|6:30
|Jaipur
|29 Mar
|RCB vs KKR
|6:30
|Bengaluru
|30 Mar
|LSG vs PBKS
|6:30
|Lucknow
|31 Mar
|GT vs SRH
|2:30
|Ahmedabad
|DC vs CSK
|6:30
|Vizag
|1 Apr
|MI vs RR
|6:30
|Mumbai
|2 Apr
|RCB vs LSG
|6:30
|Bengaluru
|3 Apr
|DC vs KKR
|6:30
|Vizag
|4 Apr
|GT vs PBKS
|6:30
|Ahmedabad
|5 Apr
|SRH vs CSK
|6:30
|Hyderabad
|6 Apr
|RR vs RCB
|6:30
|Jaipur
|7 Apr
|MI vs DC
|2:30
|Mumbai
|LSG vs GT
|6:30
|Lucknow
The BCCI will announce the remaining fixtures after the dates for the Lok Sabha elections are announced to avoid a date clash in both events.
IPL 2024 Venues and Stadiums
- Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium
- Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium
- Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Chennai: M.A. Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium
- Kolkata: Eden Garden
- Ahmadabad: Narendra Modi Stadium
- Mohali: Cricket Association's Bindra Stadium
- Bangalore: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Guwahati: Barsapara Cricket Stadium
- Lucknow: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
- Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
Ahead of the IPL 2024, two colossal new have surfaced. Chennai Super Kings will miss out on their star opener, New Zealand's Devon Conway, as he needs to undergo rehab for a wrist injury. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Pat Cummins as their captain. Three teams have unveiled their jerseys, and there is more to come.
