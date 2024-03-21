×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:27 IST

'Just before captains' meeting...': MS Dhoni's decision to step down left even CSK CEO surprised

Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided that it was time to end his reign as CSK captain and "handed" over the reigns to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After MS Dhoni decided to hand over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024, there is speculation that Dhoni will retire at the end of the season. It might have been one of the biggest reason why CSK felt the need for a smooth transition in the stalwart's presence as a player.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided that it was time to end his reign as CSK captain and "handed" over the reigns to Gaikwad. Ruturaj, who has played six ODIs and 19 T20s for India, made his CSK debut in 2020 and has gone on to represent the team in 52 games.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Fleming reveals UNKNOWN FACT on MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy: 'We weren't ready to move away'

IPL 2024: CSK CEO did not know MS Dhoni had stepped down

"Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interest of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains' meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his call," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Gaikwad, a stylish opener, had a memorable run last year, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50. His breakout year was 2021 when he amassed 635 runs in 16 games.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old from Maharashtra is not new to captaincy, having led the Indian team to the gold medal in the Asian Games last year. He has also led his state side Maharashtra.

CSK and Dhoni share an unbreakable bond and the World Cup-winning captain is expected to keep a significant role in the franchise going forward, albeit not as a player.

Advertisement

CSK had attempted the leadership transition even in the 2022 edition but it did not work out with Ravindra Jadeja handing back the captaincy duties to Dhoni after eight games.

"It didn't work out at that time, this is different," said Visawanathan.

Advertisement

Dhoni has played as many as 250 IPL matches, scoring more than 5000 runs at a strike rate of 135.92. Due to his knee issues, Dhoni pushed himself down to number 8 in the batting order last season but after regaining full fitness, he is expected to bat higher up this edition.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ptotest

AAP leaders reactions

a minute ago
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Atishi on Kejriwal Arrest

2 minutes ago
The Kolkata Metro will be operating a special midnight service on March 23.

Kolkata Midnigh Metro

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni inspecting the pitch

Dhoni inspecting pitch

13 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Beefed Up Around CM Kejriwal's Residence As ED Team Carries Search

Kejriwal arrest

15 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

18 minutes ago
Holi: Noida Banquets, Farm Houses Asked to Obtain Bar License To Serve Liquor or Face Action

Bar License on Holi

18 minutes ago
HC allows ASI survey of Bhojshala

India News LIVE

19 minutes ago
Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 Release Date

20 minutes ago
Delhi excise policy explained

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

22 minutes ago
US housing starts to surge, indicating a strong market recovery

US housing surges

27 minutes ago
Micron Technology stock

Micron Technology surges

29 minutes ago
YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Cou

31 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

How MS announced decision

35 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Alanna's Baby Shower

37 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

42 minutes ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

Rohit on MSD leaving

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education8 hours ago

  2. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News9 hours ago

  5. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo