After MS Dhoni decided to hand over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024, there is speculation that Dhoni will retire at the end of the season. It might have been one of the biggest reason why CSK felt the need for a smooth transition in the stalwart's presence as a player.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided that it was time to end his reign as CSK captain and "handed" over the reigns to Gaikwad. Ruturaj, who has played six ODIs and 19 T20s for India, made his CSK debut in 2020 and has gone on to represent the team in 52 games.

ALSO READ | Fleming reveals UNKNOWN FACT on MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy: 'We weren't ready to move away'

IPL 2024: CSK CEO did not know MS Dhoni had stepped down

"Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interest of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains' meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his call," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Gaikwad, a stylish opener, had a memorable run last year, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50. His breakout year was 2021 when he amassed 635 runs in 16 games.

The 27-year-old from Maharashtra is not new to captaincy, having led the Indian team to the gold medal in the Asian Games last year. He has also led his state side Maharashtra.

CSK and Dhoni share an unbreakable bond and the World Cup-winning captain is expected to keep a significant role in the franchise going forward, albeit not as a player.

CSK had attempted the leadership transition even in the 2022 edition but it did not work out with Ravindra Jadeja handing back the captaincy duties to Dhoni after eight games.

"It didn't work out at that time, this is different," said Visawanathan.

Dhoni has played as many as 250 IPL matches, scoring more than 5000 runs at a strike rate of 135.92. Due to his knee issues, Dhoni pushed himself down to number 8 in the batting order last season but after regaining full fitness, he is expected to bat higher up this edition.

(with PTI inputs)

