Updated April 1st, 2024 at 12:47 IST

'Run-rate is important, he knows that': Fleming justifies Dhoni's fireworks after CSK lost match

CSK coach recognizes MS Dhoni's remarkable batting performance during a tough match against DC in the IPL 2024.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
MS Dhoni fireworks in DC vs CSK match in IPL 2024
MS Dhoni fireworks in DC vs CSK match in IPL 2024 | Image:MS Dhoni
  3 min read
In yesterday's IPL match, the Delhi Capitals (DC) set a strong target of 191/5 in their 20 overs. In response, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to score 171/6 in their 20 overs, resulting in a 20-run victory for the Delhi Capitals. Khalil Ahmad was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance of 2/21 in 4 overs. The top performances included David Warner's 52 off 35 balls and Matheesha Pathirana's 3/31 in 4 overs for DC, while for CSK, Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 off 30 balls and Mukesh Kumar took 3/21 in 3 overs. The match, held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, offered exciting moments and noteworthy plays.

Also Read: CSK fans rejoice in Dhoni's comeback, forget they lost the match to DC

Stephen Fleming praised MS Dhoni’s cameo against DC

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wowed the crowd in Sunday's Indian Premier League game with a gripping performance that brought back memories for many in Visakhapatnam. Despite CSK's defeat against the Delhi Capitals, Dhoni's season-opening batting performance was impressive, with an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls. Fans were amazed by his remarkable performance, which included three sixes and four fours. Even though Dhoni's efforts fell short of helping CSK win, his tenacious performance—which featured a boundary and a one-handed six in the last over—exemplified his famed talent. Despite Dhoni's amazing performance, CSK only managed 171 for six against Delhi's 192 to win.

Stephen Fleming, the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tactical brilliance in his first IPL 2024 batting appearance, acknowledging his vital contribution in CSK's narrow loss to Delhi Capitals. Dhoni's unbeaten 37 off 16 balls showcased his remarkable prowess and strategic game sense. Despite his impactful cameo, CSK faced their first defeat of the season against Delhi. The veteran cricketer underwent a knee surgery the previous year after his last international appearance in 2019.

"It was beautiful wasn't it. He has been playing incredibly well pre-season. He is coming back from quite a serious injury. His batting has been superb. it gave us a positive vibe towards the end of a tough day.

"To get within 20 (runs of the target) run rate wise is important and he knows that. The way he played was spectacular," said the former New Zealand captain at the post match press conference on Sunday.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant's unwavering self-belief leads to DC’s first IPL 2024 win

On the first loss of the season, Fleming added: "The result today is a fair reflection of the team's play tonight. We were a little bit off tonight, we were slow at start in the first six overs of each innings. We gave away too many runs in the first six when we bowled.

(With PTI inputs)

Published April 1st, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Whatsapp logo