Advertisement

To everyone’s surprise MS Dhoni decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of IPL 2024 to ensure a smooth transition once he decides to step away.

Naturally, Ruturaj Gaikwad has found it challenging at times to fill in the shoes of MS Dhoni, as CSK have had a mixed IPL 2024 campaign so far. Their recent win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs ended a string of losses and took their tally to 10 points as they moved to the third spot in IPL table.

Advertisement

Post the win, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said that the CSK skipper initially had his struggles adapting to his new role as captai and especially taking over who Hussey believes is the greatest captain of all time - MS Dhoni. But as the tournament has progressed Gaikwad has adapted well and is on his way to taking Chennai Super Kings to playoffs in his first season.

“It has been challenging for him as well. He has taken over as captain to which you have to take your hat off to him. He is succeeding the greatest of all time in this country," said Michael Hussey.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni told Ruturaj 'DON'T ASK ME AGAIN' about captaincy decisions

Advertisement

Michael Hussey lauds Gaikwad’s batting

Michael Hussey has further hailed Ruturaj Gaikwad for his wonderful batting in the tournament and his ability to dictate bowlers and make them bowl where they want him to do

Advertisement

“He is a smart batsman as well. He knows when to attack and when to soak up pressure. He plays spin and seam well. He can score all around the ground. He's almost one step ahead of the bowlers a lot of times. He is wonderful to watch. Very thankful that he is in our team”, said Michael Hussey.

ALSO READ | 'Mastermind' Dhoni's genius helps Deshpande dismiss Head & Sharma

Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chennai Super King’s next assignment will be the match against Punjab Kings at Chepauk on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

